Realting.com
Croatia
Commercial
Shops
Shops for sale in Croatia
Zagreb
12
Grad Split
8
Split
8
Shop
Clear all
22 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3
52 m²
Split, Kman, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
3
300 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13632 Donji grad, Tuškanova Commercial space of 300m2 on the ground …
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
48 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13639 Thorne, near Vjesnik Catering area of 47.69 m2 on the ground f…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
21 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13543 Dubrava Catering premises with an area of 20.77m2 on the groun…
€58,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3
1
68 m²
Split, Sućidar, two-story office space of 68m2, in a commercial and residential building on …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3
112 m²
Split, City, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
€448,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
6 m²
Tennis Center Maksimir, Ravnice Commercial space of 5.95 m2 on the ground floor of the Tenn…
€20,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
245 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 245.28 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€978,667
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
217 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 216.99 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€865,790
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
213 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 213.29 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€851,027
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
1
309 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 308.53 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€1,23M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
13 m²
Sigečica, A street bar with a well-established business in a very frequented place! The a…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
172 m²
Trešnjevka, near Cibona tower Business space on two floors of 172.41 m2 on the ground fl…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
1
42 m²
Novi Zagreb, Dugave Business space of 41.53 m2 on the ground floor of a new building (2021)…
€87,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2
50 m²
Split, City, office space in the city center with a shop window, 42.46 m2 on the ground floo…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
2
49 m²
Novi Zagreb-West, Remetinečka cesta Well-established cafe bar of 49 m2 with a terrace of 30…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Klinca Sela, Croatia
1
144 m²
Klinča Sela Business space of 144 m2 on the ground floor of a residential and commercial bu…
€187,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1
60 m²
SPLIT, MANUŠBusiness space on the ground floor, 60 m2, with an outdoor window to the street.…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1
56 m²
Split, Smrdečac Quiet and pleasant neighborhood cafe with a total usable interior area of 4…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2
49 m²
Split, City, office space of 49m2 on the ground floor of a residential building. The space i…
€186,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1
41 m²
Office space 41 m2 and outdoor area / terrace of 29 m2 a well-established cafe in a busines…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
3
109 m²
Kvaternik Square Business space of 108.87 m2 on the ground floor and basement of a building…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
