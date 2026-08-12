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Houses for sale in Grad Trogir, Croatia

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81 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Price went down from 4 mln euro to 2,8 mln euro!HOT PROMO-PRICE!Amasing villa of rare locati…
$3,23M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
In the distinguished locale on the island of Čiovo, stands a residence of grandeur beside a …
$1,37M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Stunning villa on the 1st row to the sea, located just 20 meters from the sea opposite high …
$1,60M
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
The elegant contemporary villa is located in a small, quiet place on the island of Čiovo jus…
$1,94M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
This splendid villa of 260 sq.m. is located on the island of Čiovo (peninsula), right on the…
$1,37M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 690 m²
Unique Mediterranean estate with panoramic sea views!A beautiful hacienda located on 14,200 …
$2,88M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Urgent sale! Price fell from 1 655 000 eur!In the prime coastal expanse of Seget Vranjica st…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Luxury Villa in an Exclusive Location on the Island of Čiovo!Situated just steps from the be…
$1,94M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
Sun-Drenched Serenity: Luxury Waterfront Villa of New Construction in Sevid!Experience the p…
$2,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Unique secluded seafront house for sale near Trogir, Sevid – first row to the sea, no roads …
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 322 m²
Of the eight new modern villas of seafront community on Ciovo with wonderful sea, Trogir and…
$1,50M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Package sale of two seaside houses on Drvenik Veliki, located only 80 meters from the sea, s…
$674,754
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Luxury design villa with pool in Trogir area, 1 km from the sea, on 7000 sq.m. of land!This …
$1,83M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stylish villa of modern design project under construction just 30 meters from the sea in the…
$1,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Croatia: Modern Elegance in Sevid, Dalmatia!Are you looking to buy …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Outstanding offer of modern off-plan villa just 300 meters from the sea in Seget Vranjica wi…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Contemporary villa under construction in Seget Vranjica near Trogir, jusr 250 meters from th…
$1,93M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Description of object: In Slatina on the island of Čiovo, there is a house that does not pla…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Luxury modern villa with swimming pool for sal on Ciovo, Trogir, just 170 meters from the se…
$1,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Old price is 1,5 mio euro, new price is 1,395 mio euro!Exceptional modern villa with swimmin…
$1,61M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 361 m²
Seafront condominium of new modern villas offers completed villas with amazing sea panorama!…
$1,50M
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4 bedroom house in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Welcome to Drvenik Veliki! An island in the Croatian part of the Adriatic Sea, situated in t…
$4,04M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
In an excellent location for Dalmatia, just 200 meters from crystal-clear sea and well-maint…
$623,290
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Seven pearls of Adriatic - seven luxury villas in Trogir area, 1st row to the sea!In the enc…
$2,86M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
This luxury villa is perfectly positioned just steps from the sea in Donji Okrug on the isla…
$1,54M
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3 bedroom house in Grad Trogir, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Location: Ciovo Built: 2018 City center: 500 m Airport: 12 km Indoor space: 97 m…
$1,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
This architecturally unique, 3-level villa is located in the second row from the sea in a ne…
$1,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 361 m²
Amazing new modern villa in a fascinating condominium completed in 2021 on Ciovo!It is on to…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Highly unusual villa with swimming pool only 50 meters from the sea in Bobovisce on Brac isl…
$800,555
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Seven fantastic seafront villas under construction on Ciovo peninsula, next to UNESCO-protec…
$2,93M
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