Seaview Villas for Sale in Croatia

Dubrovnik
21
Grad Zadar
53
Grad Makarska
25
Grad Pula
203
53 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa for sale, located on the sandy beach of the Adriatic coast. All rooms have…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
For sale is a brand new, high class beautiful villa in a peacefull small village near world …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a luxury villa in Okrug Gornji on the island of Čiovo and in a prime location…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE NEAR THE SEA, NOVIGRAD CROATIA. Connected to all necessary communic…
$2,69M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Beautiful 4 room villa for sale, with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet, i big size living r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 400 m²
porec - Kringa Luxury Steinhausvilla with pool and 300m2 living space. Croatia   in th…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 350 m²
Exclusive holiday home on the first line to the sea in Rogoznica.Characteristics of the hous…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zambratija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The modern architecture of this villa blended perfectly with the location where it is locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern four-storey villa for sale, located in the center of Split. The ground floor features…
$3,28M
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 16 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the very shore of the Adriatic Sea. The villa has a beautiful and spacious…
$2,02M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag.   T…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Brtonigla, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Brtonigla, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Do you dream of Tuscany, a villa with a swimming pool in nature, and yet close to the sea an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 410 m²
Modern luxury villa in Rogoznica is a unique offer for those looking for comfort and style.N…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 210 m²
This luxury holiday home, located in the picturesque village of Mirča on the island of Brač,…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 263 m²
Luxury villa in Splitska on the island of Brac is an exceptional place where luxury meets st…
$2,38M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
We proudly present one of the most beautiful locations in Istria. Beautiful modern villa …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 290 m²
A beautiful villa in the coastal village of Splitska, island of Brac, is a perfect combinati…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 210 m²
We present to your attention an exclusive villa on the first line to the sea on the beautifu…
$1,55M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 200 m²
This luxurious semi-detached villa on the island of Brac is an ideal place for those who see…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 885 m²
Elegant villa on the first line by the sea in the immediate vicinity of Zadar.Villa characte…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 980 m²
A unique luxury villa is located on the island of Ciovo, just 25 minutes by car from Split A…
$5,27M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 354 m²
Elegant seaside villa with swimming pool in Rogoznica.Description: This stunning villa for s…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 492 m²
Exclusive villa on the island of Ciovo: luxury and comfort just 5 minutes from the sea.Villa…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
Price on request
Leave a request

