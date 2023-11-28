Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Split, Croatia

2 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Split, Varoš, two bedroom apartment of 50m2 on the ground floor of the house with a common c…
€150,000
Villa 5 room villa in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 285 m²
€550,000
House with Ownership document in Grad Split, Croatia
House with Ownership document
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 75 m²
Unique House/Gallery in the Heart of Diocletian’s Palace We present a unique opportunity, a …
€730,000
9 room house with double glazed windows, with sea view, with garage in Grad Split, Croatia
9 room house with double glazed windows, with sea view, with garage
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 5
HOUSING WITH THE VIEW AT THE SEA IN THE SUPPORT For sale is a residential building with a t…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL UNDER CONSTRUCTION, SURROUNDINGS OF SPLIT A luxury villa …
€1,56M
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL IN THE ELITE NEIGHBORHOOD OF SPLIT A beautiful villa for sale lo…
€3,10M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
ELITE VILLA WITH THE POOL IN THE PREPARING OF THE COLLECT For sale is a luxurious new villa…
€1,70M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
€2,00M
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
We sell a beautiful house with sea views located in the southern part of Split. The house is…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale a new villa surrounded by beautiful nature, located just 10 km from Split. On the g…
€620,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale is a spacious, richly equipped villa located in a quiet location in one of the elit…
€4,30M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale is a luxurious three-story villa located in the center of Split. The villa is locat…
€2,30M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! For sale is an old stone house, built in the 12th century, located o…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale a beautiful villa located in a quiet and peaceful place in the suburbs of Split. Th…
€1,05M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a newly built modern villa located just a short drive from Split. The villa cons…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful new villa located on a hillside in the suburb of Split - Podstran. T…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We mediate in sale of beautiful newly built luxury villa situated close to Split. Villa has …
€1,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
A beautiful modern villa for sale, located in the suburbs of Split, only 800 m from the sea.…
€2,39M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Продается новая вилла с бассейном, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Поскольку она была п…
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Продается строящаяся роскошная вилла, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Вилла строится на…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 582 m²
Wondering where to buy a beautiful house in the Split area at an attractive price? Then you …
€1,80M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 436 m²
€2,39M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€750,000
Properties features in Grad Split, Croatia

