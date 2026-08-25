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Houses for sale in Grad Split, Croatia

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115 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
This beautiful single-story house is for sale in the peaceful area of Plano, perfectly locat…
$682 894
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
For sale is a luxury villa with 3 apartments and wonderful swimming pool located in one of t…
$1,72M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stylish villa of modern design project under construction just 30 meters from the sea in the…
$1,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Elegant and modernly furnished single-story villa with swimming pool in a quiet location abo…
$743 373
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Modern villa with sea views in close vicinity of Split!Perfectly positioned in a beautiful a…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 386 m²
In a desirable location in Kaštel Stari, with a charming sea view, this beautiful villa offe…
$1,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
An attractive futuristic design property in a prestigious location only 300 meters from the …
$1,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Croatia: Modern Elegance in Sevid, Dalmatia!Are you looking to buy …
Price on request
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Villa 12 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 150 m²
Package sale of the three luxury 5***** star villas in Trogir area!Villas benefit swimming p…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Astonishing design villa in Split region built in 2018-2019!Villa is new, modern and 100% fu…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
This architecturally unique, three-story villa is just 50 meters from the sea on the island …
$1,94M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury Villa with Stunning Sea Views – Donji Okrug, Čiovo, 2d row to the sea!This exceptiona…
$1,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
A brand-new, contemporary villa on Ciovo island (peninsula) boasting a breathtaking view of …
$1,43M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 930 m²
Pearl of Split - 1st row to the sea - WOW-effect property!This exceptional luxury villa for …
$7,52M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
Discounted!Old price was 1 100 000 eur, new price is 990 000 eur!In the picturesque setting …
$1,13M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Located in a peaceful and desirable area on the island of Čiovo, just minutes from the histo…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Rare villa with swimming pool of an excellent location, in the first row to the sea in Kašte…
$2,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Discounted! Old price was 1,7 mio euro!Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Podstrana, ju…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Super-modern villa os amazing advanced architecture which leaves you astonished!Le Corbusier…
$1,26M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
This newly built, luxuriously furnished villa is situated in an elevated and peaceful locati…
$584 511
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 384 m²
Description of object: In the prestigious location of Podstrana near Split, we offer an exce…
$1,92M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Contemporary villa under construction in Seget Vranjica near Trogir, jusr 250 meters from th…
$1,93M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Luxury modern villa with swimming pool for sal on Ciovo, Trogir, just 170 meters from the se…
$1,72M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Unique secluded seafront house for sale near Trogir, Sevid – first row to the sea, no roads …
$1,27M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
Solid villa for sale in Solin near Split!Villa with spectacular sea views, overlooking the t…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
Astonishing modern villa just 400 meters from the sea with fascinating sea views!It is locat…
$921 866
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
New villa of waterfront position on Ciovo, with mooring possibility!Construction is finalize…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
This architecturally unique, 3-level villa is located in the second row from the sea in a ne…
$1,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Located in a peaceful and elevated position on the island of Čiovo, just 200 meters from the…
Price on request
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 363 m²
A lavish villa situated in close proximity of a mere 50 meters to a pebble beach on Čiovo is…
$2,29M
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Property types in Grad Split

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Properties features in Grad Split, Croatia

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