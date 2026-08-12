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Restaurants for sale in Croatia

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6 properties total found
Restaurant 200 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Restaurant 200 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, restaurant - tavern of approx. 200 m2 (two ground-floor buildings of approx. …
$1,38M
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Restaurant 290 m² in Jelsa, Croatia
Restaurant 290 m²
Jelsa, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 290 m²
Island of Hvar, business premises - restaurant on the sea side - Riva internal area 290 m2 w…
$1,04M
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Restaurant 480 m² in City of Varaždin, Croatia
Restaurant 480 m²
City of Varaždin, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 480 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14859An exceptional investment opportunity: a well-established restaura…
$2,13M
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TekceTekce
Restaurant 865 m² in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Restaurant 865 m²
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 865 m²
Rab Business building first row to the sea of 865 m2 with a yard of 2,245 m2. It was built…
$922,776
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Restaurant 334 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 334 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 1
Area 334 m²
Ilica, near Frankopanska street Business space- Restaurant, area of 333.80 m2 on the ground…
$842,033
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Restaurant 141 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 141 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Donji Grad, Tomislav Square Cult pub "Tomislav" with a total area of 141m2 on the ground fl…
$842,033
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