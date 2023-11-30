Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Croatia

сommercial property
200
hotels
52
offices
14
manufacture buildings
3
investment properties
25
warehouses
6
shops
22
commercial property
4
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Restaurant with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Umag, Croatia
Restaurant with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
Area 515 m²
The restaurant is located on the ground floor of building A in the apartment complex in Umag…
€1,24M
Leave a request
Restaurant 8 rooms in Vrboska, Croatia
Restaurant 8 rooms
Vrboska, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 290 m²
Island of Hvar, business premises - restaurant on the sea side - Riva internal area 290 m2 w…
€899,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 7 rooms with furniture, with appliances, with parking in Sibenik, Croatia
Restaurant 7 rooms with furniture, with appliances, with parking
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
€1,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Restaurant 2 bathrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Restaurant 2 bathrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a unique room located in the basement of an old residential building, just 50 meter…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Restaurant 1 room in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 1 room
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Donji Grad, Vlaška/Iblerov Trg, established restaurant A fully equipped restaurant with an …
€200,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 10 rooms in Jagodno, Croatia
Restaurant 10 rooms
Jagodno, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 823 m²
Velika Gorica, Jagodno Commercial premises with an area of 823 m2 on a plot of 3000 m2, bui…
€840,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 1 room in Trogir, Croatia
Restaurant 1 room
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, restaurant - tavern of approx. 200 m2 (two ground-floor buildings of approx. …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Restaurant 4 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Donji Grad, Tomislav Square Cult pub "Tomislav" with a total area of 141m2 on the ground fl…
€730,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 10 rooms in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Restaurant 10 rooms
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 865 m²
Rab Business building first row to the sea of 865 m2 with a yard of 2,245 m2. It was built…
€800,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Restaurant
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Area 74 m²
Kastela, Kastel Novi. A well-established restaurant with complete equipment on the waterfron…
€280,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 12 rooms with fridge in Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 12 rooms with fridge
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 1
Area 334 m²
Ilica, near Frankopanska street Business space- Restaurant, area of 333.80 m2 on the ground…
€730,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir