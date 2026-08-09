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Houses for sale in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia

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10 properties total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Kanfanar, Croatia
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
KANFANAR / ROVINJ RIVIERANew build semi-detached house with pool & sea view – 160m2 living s…
$923,371
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4 bedroom house in Bubani, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Bubani, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Manor presents an authentic Istrian estate. In a peaceful corner of Istria, surrounded by g…
$1,14M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
4 bedroom house in Kanfanar, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 359 m²
Location: Kanfanar Built: 2017 Poreč center: 23 km Rovinj center: 26 km Sea: 16 km Airp…
$1,32M
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TekceTekce
5 room house in Mrgani, Croatia
5 room house
Mrgani, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KANFANAR – Exclusive villa with sea view in a resort with sports fields The unique r…
Price on request
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4 room house in Krmed, Croatia
4 room house
Krmed, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Svetvinčenat, surroundings, in a quiet village not far from Svetvinčenat, a modern d…
$885,723
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4 room house in Barat, Croatia
4 room house
Barat, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, in a small village near Kanfanar, an Istrian stone house of 220 m2 is for sale.The h…
$274,574
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4 room house in Mrgani, Croatia
4 room house
Mrgani, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, ROVINJ (surroundings) – Exclusive stone villa in a resort with sports fields The uni…
Price on request
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3 room house in Barat, Croatia
3 room house
Barat, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Kanfanar – surroundings, beautiful Istrian stone villa for sale located in a quiet v…
$664,292
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Kanfanar, Croatia
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Kanfanar, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Kanfanar near Rovinj Perfect-new-building double-house mitverpool & Meerblick – 160m2 liv…
$490,003
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3 room house in Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone House for Sale in Istria Key Features: Design: The modern-rustic interior creates a wa…
$552,470
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