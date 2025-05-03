Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Croatia

Dubrovnik
48
Split
24
Grad Zadar
83
Grad Makarska
45
93 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a designer villa with large landscaped and refined garden and swimming pool o…
$1,25M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa for sale, located on the sandy beach of the Adriatic coast. All rooms have…
$1,26M
8 room house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
8 room house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
$2,08M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
Price on request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with a view of sports fields an…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
For sale is a brand new, high class beautiful villa in a peacefull small village near world …
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
In the rich real estate portfolio of the Stan Grad Immobilien agency on the beautiful Kvarne…
$618,276
Close
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
Price on request
8 bedroom House in Radici, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
A high-quality and excellently maintained residential and commercial property is for sale, l…
$2,27M
Close
4 bedroom house in Njivice, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
From the excellent selection of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien in the well-devel…
$513,288
Close
4 bedroom house in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
EXCLUSIVE HOUSE IN BIOGRAD ON THE SEA, CROATIA We present you a unique opportunity to bec…
$641,026
2 bedroom house in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale a completely renovated house on Crveni Vrh, 2nd row from the sea, with a beautiful …
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Among the Kvarner real estate offerings at Stan Grad Immobilien, a designer-designed and mod…
$1,36M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a luxury villa in Okrug Gornji on the island of Čiovo and in a prime location…
$1,82M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE NEAR THE SEA, NOVIGRAD CROATIA. Connected to all necessary communic…
$2,69M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
7 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 2
From the wide range of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, an exceptionally luxuriou…
$1,13M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Beautiful 4 room villa for sale, with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet, i big size living r…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 400 m²
porec - Kringa Luxury Steinhausvilla with pool and 300m2 living space. Croatia   in th…
$1,10M
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 350 m²
Exclusive holiday home on the first line to the sea in Rogoznica.Characteristics of the hous…
$1,14M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zambratija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The modern architecture of this villa blended perfectly with the location where it is locate…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Grad Porec, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful villa for sale with a total area of ​​250 m2 and 750 m2 landscaped garden with poo…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
In the real estate offer of the agency Stan Grad Immobilien in the Croatian Littoral, in the…
$2,38M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern four-storey villa for sale, located in the center of Split. The ground floor features…
$3,28M
4 bedroom house in Opcina Baska, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Baska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
From the wide range of properties on the northern Adriatic, Stan Grad Immobilien presents a …
$2,27M
Close
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
Price on request
Villa 16 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 16 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the very shore of the Adriatic Sea. The villa has a beautiful and spacious…
$2,02M
