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Houses for sale in Opcina Kastelir Labinci, Croatia

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7 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kastelir, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kastelir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Villa features: Four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and sea views Two bathrooms with open …
$2,29M
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4 room house in Kastelir, Croatia
4 room house
Kastelir, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR – House with pool and sea view We present to you a beautiful house with a s…
$719,650
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5 room house in Kastelir, Croatia
5 room house
Kastelir, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 2
This imposing villa with a beautiful sea view will be located in the suburbs of Poreč on a t…
$1,38M
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 rooms in Rojci, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Rojci, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 403 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13305 Kaštelir, urban villa with swimming pool, sauna and gym A beau…
$1,44M
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Villa 5 rooms in Rojci, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Rojci, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13304 Kaštelir, urban villa with swimming pool, sauna and gym A beau…
$1,44M
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5 room house in Rogovici, Croatia
5 room house
Rogovici, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern perfectionism in Istria, Rogovići (Poreč) On the outskirts of the village, with lots …
$1,32M
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3 room house in Kastelir, Croatia
3 room house
Kastelir, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR – House with pool and sea view We present to you a beautiful house with a s…
$607,827
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Properties features in Opcina Kastelir Labinci, Croatia

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