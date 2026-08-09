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Houses for sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

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Makarska
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43 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Four super-modern villas with swimming pools on Makarska riviera with panoramic sea view!Pre…
$1,38M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
Phenomenal modern elegant villa in an attractive location in the elite tourist resort of Bre…
$2,20M
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House 12 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
House 12 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 532 m²
Location: Makarska Riviera Built: 2016 City center: 11 km Sea: 0.03 km Airport distance:…
$2,12M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
An extraordinarily attractive new villa of modern design with a panoramic view of the sea gr…
$1,48M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 900 m²
Description of object: In a quiet and sought-after location near the center of Makarska, the…
$1,36M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
Description of the site: In a quiet place with breathtaking views, a house was created that …
$1,26M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Wonderful newly built villa with swimming pool in Veliko Brdo district of famous Makarska!It…
$865,331
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Absolutely unique - stunning new villa within new condo in Baska Voda, just 150 meters from …
$2,54M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Elegant newly built cubic style modern villa with swimming pool in the hamlet of Bast, Baška…
$799,412
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7 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 534 m²
Location: Makarska Built: 2013 Renovated: 2021 City center: 3 km Sea: 1.8 km Airport di…
$1,82M
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5 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Location: Makarska Built: 2016 City center: 1 km Sea: 0.5 km Inside space: 350 m2 Plot …
$1,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 409 m²
A new impessive villa with an sea view in the area of ​​Veliko Brdo in Makarska, cca. 900 me…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Recently built villa with swimming pool and jacuzzi on a hill over Makarska with wonderful s…
$1,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Villa of rare beauty in Brela only 250 meters from wonderful beaches, within pine trees, wit…
Price on request
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4 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Location: Makarska Built: 2023 Makarska center: 20 km Sea: 12 km Airport distance: 82 km…
$1,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Elegant Mediterranean Villa with Heated Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Makarska!MAKARSKA, VE…
$673,621
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Newly built villa with a swimming pool for sale in the small hamlet of Rastovac, within the …
$909,202
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Amazing new modern villa for sale in Makarska just 850 meters from the beach!It is close eno…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Luxury villa in Baška Voda near the beach, with amazing sea views just 150 meters from the s…
$1,57M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Beautiful Dalmatian authentic style property only 200 meters from the sea, with charming sea…
$909,202
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
A modern semi-detached villa in an excellent location in the Veliko Brdo area of ​​Makarska.…
$972,103
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4 bedroom house in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Location: Makarska riviera Built: 2021 City center: 1,1 km Sea: 3 km Airport distance: 6…
$1,41M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Makarska with a stunning open sea view, offering the perfect combin…
$1,66M
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2 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Location: Makarska Built: 2020 City center: 1.4 km Sea distance: 0.25 km Airport distanc…
$1,75M
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7 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Location: Makarska Built: 2008 Airport distance: 80 km Inside space: 400 m2 Plot…
$1,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
Astonishing  newly built modern villa with swimming pool and panoramic sea views for sa…
$1,73M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
Sensational new luxury villa with swimming pool in a very desirable location 500 meters from…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Newly built luxury villa with swimming pool - a wonderful position in Baška Voda, a tourist …
$2,70M
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4 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
House in Rataza A new house for sale in Bar. The total area of the house is 250 m2. House wi…
$354,190
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Makarska, Veliko Brdo district offers new duplex villettas under construction only 1,2 km fr…
$865,331
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Property types in Grad Makarska

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Properties features in Grad Makarska, Croatia

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