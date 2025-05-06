Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Krk, Croatia

Krk
29
37 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Exclusive villa with pool in a quiet location with 293 m2 of living space. It is carefully d…
$1,36M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 170 m²
From the wide selection of real estate on the northern Adriatic, the Stan Grad Immobilien ag…
$1,42M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malinska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
New 5***** resort mere 1 km from the sea in super-popular Malinska on Kakr island, connected…
$1,56M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malinska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
New semi-detached villetta with swimming pool in Bogovići, Malinska-Dubašnica on Krk island …
$622,736
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Impressive modern villa in Krk with breathtaking sea views, just 500 meters from the sea!Tot…
$2,16M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
At the Stan Grad Immobilien agency, a beautiful house perfect for a vacation is for sale in …
$1,25M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
Amid the lavish real estate offerings of the northern Adriatic, one exceptional luxury villa…
$3,74M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 6 rooms in Vrh, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms
Vrh, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14757Island of Krk, VrhOn the island of Krk, in the town of Vrh, a beau…
$735,960
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Fantastic estate cca. 3,5 km from the beaches with sea views within the woods of Krk!Origina…
$1,64M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
House 11 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
House 11 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 557 m²
Stan Grad Immobilien is proud to present a high-quality house, ideal for tourist accommodati…
$1,48M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Within the Kvarner property offer at the Stan Grad Immobilien agency, a designer-designed an…
$1,03M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
7 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 2
From the wide range of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, an exceptionally luxuriou…
$1,13M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
4 room house in Vrh, Croatia
4 room house
Vrh, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
LUXURY HOUSE WITH POOL, KRK, 257 M2 Luxury house with a net usable area of 257 m2 on a plot …
$1,44M
3 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
A family house of 244 m2 is located in the village of Kremenići next to Malinska on the isla…
$450,553
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This beautiful 2-storey villas with a total of 200 m2 is located in a small town near the to…
$1,40M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa in Krk, Croatia
Villa
Krk, Croatia
Fantastic ultra-modern villa within a private luxury resort, situated on Krk peninsula …
$3,55M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
From the excellent real estate offer at Stan Grad Immobilien in the developed and advanced K…
$1,02M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malinska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Modern and new duplex villa with private swimming pool in Malinska, mere 1 km from the sea, …
$668,025
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Among the Kvarner real estate offerings at Stan Grad Immobilien, a designer-designed and mod…
$1,36M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Romantic house at the edge of Old town on Krk on a rock with fantastic sea views!It is posit…
$1,05M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New luxury villa under construction within a bright super-modern condo of villas just 1,3 km…
$1,80M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 rooms in Vrh, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Vrh, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14758Island Krk, VrhOn the island of Krk, in the town of Vrh, a beautif…
$668,025
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
In the real estate offer of the agency Stan Grad Immobilien in the Croatian Littoral, in the…
$2,38M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 209 m²
Fabulous beautiful new villa on the island of Krk in the area of the ancient city of Krk!Ama…
$1,09M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
From the excellent real estate offer of our agency on the northern Adriatic, stands out a mo…
$1,13M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
House 11 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
House 11 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 425 m²
In the offer of our agency, located in the super attractive northern Adriatic region of the …
$1,08M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Marvellous newly built villa with swimming pool in Krk town, with distant sea views!!Total f…
$1,36M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 rooms in Vrh, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Vrh, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13409 Krk, luxury villa A unique luxury villa of 450 m2 on a plot of…
Price on request
8 bedroom House in Krk, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
From the excellent offer of real estate in the Stan Grad Immobilien agency in the developed …
$1,30M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
One of he two modern urban villa pin loft style with swimming pool in Baska on Krk!Total flo…
$2,18M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

