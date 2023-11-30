Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Croatia

Grad Opatija
69
Opatija
69
Grad Umag
61
Grad Zadar
47
Split
44
Grad Porec
37
Umag
33
Grad Makarska
30
2 048 properties total found
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
€250,000
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Area 300 m²
Beautiful villas for sale from 250 to 450 sqm. Villas are located within the Petram Resort …
€2,00M
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful 2-bedroom apartments for sale from 80 to 100 sqm. Apartments are located within…
€800,000
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pobri, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pobri, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
€2,20M
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€1,30M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prapatnica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prapatnica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
€1,20M
Villa 11 bedrooms in Veprinac, Croatia
Villa 11 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 009 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 rooms in Tar, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13770 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,40M
Villa 4 rooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13772 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,45M
Villa 4 rooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13771 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,40M
Villa 5 rooms in Frata, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Frata, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13773 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,60M
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€459,837
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​71.76 m2, in a tourist co…
€401,878
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-room apartment with a total net area of ​​46.27 m2, in a tourist co…
€247,523
4 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​101.90 m2, in a tourist c…
€545,138
5 room house in Grad cakovec, Croatia
5 room house
Grad cakovec, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13780 Čakovec, Ulica Kralja Tomislava 35 Semi-detached house with a …
€230,000
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-bedroom apartment with a total net area of ​​48.86 m2, in a tourist…
€249,179
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
I26859 Rudeška cesta
€259,900
2 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Split, Varoš, two bedroom apartment of 50m2 on the ground floor of the house with a common c…
€150,000
Villa 4 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13760 Pantovčak Luxury detached villa of 600m2 built in 2010 on a pl…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13768 Donji grad, near SUVAG A beautiful, bright three-room apartmen…
€199,000
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13767 Donji grad, between Martićeva-Šubićeva-Zvonimirova Nice one-ro…
€146,500
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13754 Lanište A spacious three-room apartment with a total area of 8…
€275,000
1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Split, Trstenik, one bedroom apartment of 41.5m2 on the 10th floor of a residential building…
€180,000
4 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13759 Donji grad, Palmotićeva Two newly renovated two-room apartment…
€414,800
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€233,791
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​62.83 m2, in a tourist co…
€351,853
1 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
1 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13769 Donji grad, Martićeva One-room apartment of 34m2, in the basem…
€105,000
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13757 Donji grad, Palmotićeva Newly renovated two-room apartment wit…
€216,550
