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Houses for sale in Grad Vodice, Croatia

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25 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
A luxurious new built villa in Vodice near Šibenik, located on the 1st line to the sea, …
$3,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Srima, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Srima, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Price fell from 999 999 eur to 950 000 eur!Discover this captivating villa, an exquisite ble…
$1,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury Independent Urban Villa Just 400m from the Sea and Beach, in the Heart of Vodice, Clo…
$857,738
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Luxury semi-detached villa under construction with a panoramic view of the sea and islands i…
$761,492
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Srima, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Srima, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Description of object: In the popular seaside location of Srima, a modern semi-detached hous…
$558,306
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 391 m²
Beautiful modern villa in the initial phase of construction located in a quiet location 700 …
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful villa in Vodice area with wonderful sea views!Nestled atop a serene hillside, surr…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Luxury villa in Vodice just 700 meters from the sea with amazing sea views as a part of new …
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
An architectural masterpiece only 500 meters from the sea in super-popular Vodice not far fr…
$1,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Extravagant villa for sale in Vodice just 900 meters from the sea and the centre of the town…
$1,10M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Spacious villa for a large family or a tourist property for sale in Vodice with great panora…
$1,15M
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4 room house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive Villa with Modern Amenities and Views of the Adriatic, Vodice A modern villa perch…
$1,38M
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4 room house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious Villa with Pool and Sea View, Vodice This modern villa is situated on a hill with …
$1,49M
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4 room house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive villa with pool and sea view, Vodice In the peaceful surroundings of Vodice, there…
$1,27M
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4 room house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14728VodiceA newly built, modern semi-detached property spread over two…
$692,082
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3 room house in Srima, Croatia
3 room house
Srima, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly built semi-detached house, Srima, 200 meters from the sea! There are two semi-detached…
$531,434
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3 room house in Srima, Croatia
3 room house
Srima, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly built semi-detached house, Srima, 200 meters from the sea! There are two semi-detached…
$542,505
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House in Grad Vodice, Croatia
House
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
House for adaptation, 83.45 m2, Vodice The house with a gross area of ​​83.45 m2 on a buildi…
$190,430
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6 room house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Vodice A beautiful detached house of 370 m2 (net) on three floors, built in 2009 on a plot …
$634,409
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5 room house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive luxury villa with sea view – Vodice This modern three-story villa is situated on a…
$1,65M
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4 room house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14728VodiceA newly built, modern semi-detached property spread over two…
$692,082
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6 room house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
**Vodice, Semi-Detached House for Sale, Three Floors on a Plot of 231 m², Gross Area Includi…
$438,319
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4 room house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa on an Elevated Location with Modern Amenities and Pool, Vodice A modern villa i…
$1,38M
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House in Grad Vodice, Croatia
House
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Area 398 m²
Number of floors 2
I25655 Sarajevska
$775,008
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House 39 rooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
House 39 rooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 39
Area 1 155 m²
Vodice, two detached apartment buildings near the sea. Two detached apartment buildings in …
$2,60M
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