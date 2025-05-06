Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Opatija, Croatia

Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Superb Villa of 240m² with Sea View, Pool, and Landscaped Grounds of 800m², for Sale over Op…
$1,30M
Villa in Pobri, Croatia
Villa
Pobri, Croatia
Area 400 m²
Semi-detached villa in Pobri, Opatija with tennis terrain and swimming pool!Total floorspace…
$1,42M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 756 m²
Outstanding, astonishing offer!True princess of Opatija - LUX villa with swimming pool and p…
$4,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
Luxurious family villa located in Lovran, cca. 3 km from the sea!Total area is 344 sq.m. Lan…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Discounted! Old price was 2,5 mio euro, new price is 1,4 mio euro!Fantastic villa of un…
$1,53M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Pobri, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Pobri, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Magnificent detached villa with panoramic sea views in Opatija (Pobri area) is for sale agai…
$2,83M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Price fell from 1 380 000 eur to 1 200 000 eur!Very isolated villa with beautiful distant se…
$1,36M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Veprinac, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 309 m²
Fascinating contemporary newly built detached villa with panoramic sea views in Veprinac, Op…
$1,60M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Newly built in 2023 Mediterranean villa on the high cliff above the sea and beaches, first r…
$1,70M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Exclusive luxury villa above the center of Opatija with a panoramic view of the sea and a la…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pobri, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pobri, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Old price is 810 000 eurm new price is 730 000 eur!Allow me to introduce to you a captivatin…
$826,540
Villa 12 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 460 m²
A grand Austro-Hungarian villa stands proudly on the 1st line to the sea on Opatija riviera,…
$9,82M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
OPATIJA, BRSEČ – Stunning Stone Villa with Pool and Sea Views!This beautiful 120 m² stone vi…
$1,36M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Icici, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Charming stone villa with swimming pool just after complete refurbishment on Opatija riviera…
$861,605
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
We are selling a modern urban villa in a quiet location above Opatija in Veprinac.Villa of 3…
$1,57M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Veprinac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Contemporary stylish villa with a beautiful sea view in Opatija, cca. 1,5 km from the sea! W…
$1,05M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Poljane, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Poljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Villa over Opatija in Pobri with swimming pool and stunning sea views!This 250 square meter …
$951,087
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 615 m²
Fantastic villa in Opatija with breathtaking sea view!Just 350 meters from the sea!Total sur…
$2,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Amazing villa with swimming pool and panoramic sea view for sale in Volosko (near Opatija)!T…
$2,60M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Allow us to present to you an exceedingly rare gem nestled in the heart of Opatija: an entir…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Icici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Fascinating family villa with breathtaking sea views in Icici, Poljane!Fantastic peaceful su…
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Modern villa with swimming pool and sea view in Opatija!Total area is 163 sq.m. Land plot is…
$1,19M
4 bedroom house in Grad Opatija, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 193 m²
Location: Opatija Built: 2019 Renovated: 2023 Opatija center: 7 km Sea: 0.75 km Airport…
$1,53M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Royal style villa in Opatija cca. 1 km from the sea!Newly built beautiful modern building of…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Discounted! Price fell from 1 050 000 eur to 800 000 eur!Great villa for investment in Mosce…
$939,764
Villa 3 bedrooms in Icici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
IČIĆI – Stunning 250m² Villa with Sea Views, Pool & Landscaped Garden (500m²)!Located in…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Veprinac, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 266 m²
Villa in Veprinac, Opatija with pool and beautitul sea views - only 1 km from the sea!In an …
$1,19M
7 bedroom house in Grad Opatija, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 330 m²
Location: Opatija Built: 2022 Opatija center: 16 km Sea: 0.55 km Airport distance: 24 km…
$2,21M
Villa 11 rooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
The villa consists of the first and second floors, with a net area of 400 m2, and contains 1…
$1,64M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Stunning villa in Opatija, one of the best in the region!!Only 370 meters from the water!Lux…
$4,87M
