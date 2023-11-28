Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Umag
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Umag, Croatia

villas
12
duplexes
4
House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Umag, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
UMAG, SURROUNDINGS - Charming house near the sea, OPPORTUNITY! Located in a picturesque fish…
€439,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Umag, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, UMAG - Villa with pool Umag is a town on the west coast of Istria with a Mediterra…
€415,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Umag, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
ISTRIA, UMAG - Two luxurious twin villas near the sea - OPPORTUNITY! In a beautiful location…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Monterol, Croatia
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
ISTRIA, UMAG - Urban villa in a complex in a great location! Umag is a city on the west co…
€390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Monterol, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 285 m²
€1,99M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Umag, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa for sale, located in an exclusive location in the residential part of Umag…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag. The villa …
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Monterol, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
€2,00M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with a view of sports fields an…
€210,508
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with sea view. It consists of …
€216,192
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consists of a 2nd floor kitchen with living r…
€232,037
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
€233,803
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Krizine, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Krizine, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
A detached house with a swimming pool for sale, only 5 km away from the sea. It was complete…
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
A new beautiful villa with a pool for sale, 4 km from the sea. It has an area of ​​160 m2 an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with terrace, with garden in Monterol, Croatia
5 room house with parking, with terrace, with garden
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
This beautiful house is located only 200 meters from the sea. It was built in 2007 and is th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf and spa resort of K…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Exclusive offer! Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf…
€9,00M
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 967 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
€1,15M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir