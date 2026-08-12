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Houses for sale in Vodnjan, Croatia

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6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Vodnjan, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Location: Vodnjan Center: 8 km Sea: 7 km Airport: 45 km Indoor space: 216 m2 …
$1,02M
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3 room house in Vodnjan, Croatia
3 room house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Vodnjan, in an excellent location, only 900 m from the center of Vodnjan, a detached…
$548,041
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5 room house in Vodnjan, Croatia
5 room house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, two modern detached villas for sale in a set, each on its own plot – separate plots.…
$1,61M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 room house in Divsici, Croatia
4 room house
Divsici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Vodnjan – surroundings, a beautiful villa of an impressive design with a net area of…
$1,02M
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3 room house in Vodnjan, Croatia
3 room house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, surroundings – a detached villa of a modern design is for sale in a quiet part of th…
$797,151
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5 room house in Vodnjan, Croatia
5 room house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Vodnjan, surroundings,only 4 km from the town of Vodnjan, a partially adapted stone …
$193,752
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