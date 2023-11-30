UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Land
Lands for sale in Croatia
493 properties total found
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
600 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13779 Mikulići Building plot of 600 m2. It has a regular shape and …
€65,000
Plot of land
Marcana, Croatia
€273,000
Plot of land
Konjsko, Croatia
1 600 m²
Klis, Konjsko, building plot of 1600m2, located next to the access road and with all the inf…
€75,000
Plot of land
Opcina Stupnik, Croatia
5 094 m²
I26896 Domovićeva ulica
€357,000
Plot of land
Povlja, Croatia
€390,000
Plot of land
Samobor, Croatia
5 765 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13742 Samobor, Banat Agricultural land of 5,755 m2, rectangular shap…
€79,800
Plot of land
Lopar, Croatia
1 275 m²
Building plot 1,275 m2, Lopar, island of Rab. The building plot is located in a quiet and at…
€420,000
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
1 060 m²
Šolta, Donje selo, agricultural plot of 1060 m2, consisting of three smaller plots. Electri…
€32,000
Plot of land
Pupnat, Croatia
655 m²
Korčula, Račišće, sale of a building plot of 655m2 with direct access from the road. All inf…
€100,000
Plot of land
Racisce, Croatia
1 607 m²
Korčula, Račišće Kneže, building land with a total area of 1607m2 in an undeveloped part of …
€250,000
Plot of land
Novigrad na Dobri, Croatia
11 500 m²
I26799 Vinski Vrh Donja Stativa
€120,000
Plot of land
Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
1 223 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Sućurac Building plot with a house in Kaštel Sućurac Area of the house: 84…
€185,000
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
981 m²
Korčula, Vela Luka, building plot of 981m2, which consists of two connected parcels of 490m2…
€88,000
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
4 501 m²
www.biliskov.com ID:13705 Zitnjak, Struge A building plot of 4,501 m2 with a regular shap…
€250,000
Plot of land
Dvornice, Croatia
1 732 m²
Rogoznica, Dvornica, land of 1732 m2, with a building permit and a project for a luxury Dalm…
€470,000
Plot of land
Medulin, Croatia
€390
Plot of land
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
672 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Lukšić, building plot of 672 m2 for the construction of a residential buildi…
€114,000
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
1 461 m²
Kaštel Štafilić, Resnik EXCLUSIVE SALE Building land Second row from the sea Land area: …
€511,350
Plot of land
Velika Gorica, Croatia
10 806 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13681 Velika Gorica Mixed construction land, surface area 10,806.00 …
€2,70M
Plot of land
Lucko, Croatia
14 016 m²
SALE, ZAGRE-BLATO, BUILDING LAND FOR INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL PURPOSES, 14,016m2 We present an …
€1,45M
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
9 745 m²
SALE, BUILDING LAND IN M1 ZONE 9,745m2, ZAGREB-JANKOMIR-KOVINSKA! For sale is a building plo…
€1,20M
Plot of land
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
511 213 m²
SALE, ZADAR – ISLAM LATIN, AGRICULTURAL LAND 511.213m2 Irregularly shaped agricultural land,…
€4,50M
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
750 m²
Kaštel Kambelovac, building plot of 750 m2, regular shape, for the construction of a house o…
€295,000
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
1 371 m²
I26625 Vida Ročića NN
€110,000
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
3 856 m²
I26620 Prišlinova
€400,001
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
493 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13635 Maksimir, Kvatric A building plot of 493m2 in an extremely goo…
€1,000,000
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
2 998 m²
Brač, Supetar, land with an area of 2998m2, partly in the construction area (approx. 1.700m2…
€554,800
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
2 262 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13620 Šibenik, Jadrija Building plot of 2,262m2 with sea view. The …
€452,400
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 868 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13623 Brezovica, Building land A building plot of regular shape with…
€179,000
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
830 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13617 Sixties Land with an area of 830.00 m2, of which approx. 560.0…
€240,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
17
