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Lands for sale in Croatia

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962 properties total found
Plot of land in Krk, Croatia
Plot of land
Krk, Croatia
Area 3 700 m²
ID CODE: 114-1241
$533,963
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 449 m²
A building plot of 1,449 m2 is for sale located on Medvednica, within the contact zone of th…
$91,824
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Plot of land in Pag, Croatia
Plot of land
Pag, Croatia
Area 462 m²
ID CODE: 104-997
$119,544
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Plot of land in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 6 400 m²
ID CODE: 114-1413
$284,879
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Plot of land in Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Area 745 m²
ID CODE: 119-538
$261,858
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Plot of land in Kastelir, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastelir, Croatia
POREC – KASTELIR Three building plots of 750m2, with great sea view & next to olive plantati…
$284
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Plot of land in Opcina Marina, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Marina, Croatia
Area 600 m²
Building plot of 600 m2, with a building permit, Marina municipality, Vinišće, first to  the…
$957,380
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Plot of land in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Area 567 m²
ID CODE: 134-161
$159,392
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Plot of land in Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Area 1 663 m²
Split area, Kaštela, 1st row to the beach, building plot, rarity! Building land for sale in …
$612,093
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Plot of land in Croatia
Plot of land
Croatia
The island of Hvar is the queen of the Croatian Dalmatian islands. Also known as the sunnies…
$2,36M
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Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 539 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14141 Gračani Building land with a total area of 1539 m2. The const…
$103,812
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Plot of land in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
LIZNJAN 530m2 plot with sea view, including construction project & submitted
$442
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Plot of land in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Property in Croatia for sale: Construction site in attractive location - REF ID: 5241/30 in …
$39,455
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Plot of land in Krk, Croatia
Plot of land
Krk, Croatia
Area 558 m²
ID CODE: 138-23
$967,737
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Plot of land in Opcina Sucuraj, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Sucuraj, Croatia
Location: Sućuraj Plot size: 4617 m2 It is possible to build a house on this seafront …
$876,407
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Plot of land in Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Area 75 700 m²
Island of Krk: In an unspoilt bay, there is a plot of land intended for the development of a…
Price on request
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Plot of land in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Area 5 837 m²
ID CODE: 134-154
$3,02M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Plot of land in Croatia
Plot of land
Croatia
Island size: 20 085 m2 Sea: 1 m The water source on the island House / ruin Main…
$3,80M
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Plot of land in Opcina Oprtalj, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Oprtalj, Croatia
Area 4 498 m²
ID CODE: 123-56
$205,038
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Plot of land in Opcina Ston, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Ston, Croatia
Area 20 085 m²
Mali Ston Bay, island with an area of 20.085 m2. On the island there is a beautiful pine fo…
$3,69M
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Plot of land in Pag, Croatia
Plot of land
Pag, Croatia
Area 733 m²
ID CODE: 104-995
$170,927
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Plot of land in Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia
Plot of land
Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia
Area 1 957 m²
SALE, LAND, SAINT IVAN ZELINA Building land for sale in the area of ​​Sveti Ivan Zelina. The…
$33,215
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Plot of land in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Property in Croatia for sale: Site with partial sea view - REF ID: 2029/52 in Split surround…
$147,956
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Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 664 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15233 Zagreb, Šalata – Exclusive Sale – Semi-detached House A semi-de…
Price on request
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Plot of land in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 1 514 m²
Building Land 1,514 m2, Bili Brig, Zadar Above the Zadar bypass, not far from the turnoff to…
$259,816
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Plot of land in Hrebine, Croatia
Plot of land
Hrebine, Croatia
Area 862 m²
I27898 Ljudevita Gaja 5
$32,107
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Plot of land in Grad Kastav, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Area 1 348 m²
Building plot with sea view, Kastav, Rijeka The town of Kastav is located in the immediate v…
$188,216
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Plot of land in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 3 365 m²
Residential construction land, 3,365 m2, Put Bokanjca, Zadar The construction land is locate…
$1,33M
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Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 792 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15111 Gajnice Building land with an area of 1,792 m², dimensions appro…
$299,902
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Plot of land in Jelsa, Croatia
Plot of land
Jelsa, Croatia
Area 850 m²
Hvar PokrivenikBuilding land of 850 m2 for saleRight next to the beach. Mixed construction z…
$288,368
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