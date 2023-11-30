Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land

Lands for sale in Croatia

493 properties total found
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13779 Mikulići Building plot of 600 m2. It has a regular shape and …
€65,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Marcana, Croatia
Plot of land
Marcana, Croatia
€273,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Konjsko, Croatia
Plot of land
Konjsko, Croatia
Area 1 600 m²
Klis, Konjsko, building plot of 1600m2, located next to the access road and with all the inf…
€75,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Opcina Stupnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Stupnik, Croatia
Area 5 094 m²
I26896 Domovićeva ulica
€357,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Povlja, Croatia
Plot of land
Povlja, Croatia
€390,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Samobor, Croatia
Plot of land
Samobor, Croatia
Area 5 765 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13742 Samobor, Banat Agricultural land of 5,755 m2, rectangular shap…
€79,800
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lopar, Croatia
Plot of land
Lopar, Croatia
Area 1 275 m²
Building plot 1,275 m2, Lopar, island of Rab. The building plot is located in a quiet and at…
€420,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Donje Selo, Croatia
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
Area 1 060 m²
Šolta, Donje selo, agricultural plot of 1060 m2, consisting of three smaller plots. Electri…
€32,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pupnat, Croatia
Plot of land
Pupnat, Croatia
Area 655 m²
Korčula, Račišće, sale of a building plot of 655m2 with direct access from the road. All inf…
€100,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Racisce, Croatia
Plot of land
Racisce, Croatia
Area 1 607 m²
Korčula, Račišće Kneže, building land with a total area of 1607m2 in an undeveloped part of …
€250,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Novigrad na Dobri, Croatia
Plot of land
Novigrad na Dobri, Croatia
Area 11 500 m²
I26799 Vinski Vrh Donja Stativa
€120,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
Area 1 223 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Sućurac Building plot with a house in Kaštel Sućurac Area of the house: 84…
€185,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 981 m²
Korčula, Vela Luka, building plot of 981m2, which consists of two connected parcels of 490m2…
€88,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 4 501 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID:13705 Zitnjak, Struge A building plot of 4,501 m2 with a regular shap…
€250,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dvornice, Croatia
Plot of land
Dvornice, Croatia
Area 1 732 m²
Rogoznica, Dvornica, land of 1732 m2, with a building permit and a project for a luxury Dalm…
€470,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Medulin, Croatia
Plot of land
Medulin, Croatia
€390
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Area 672 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Lukšić, building plot of 672 m2 for the construction of a residential buildi…
€114,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Area 1 461 m²
Kaštel Štafilić, Resnik EXCLUSIVE SALE Building land Second row from the sea Land area: …
€511,350
Leave a request
Plot of land in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Plot of land
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Area 10 806 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13681 Velika Gorica Mixed construction land, surface area 10,806.00 …
€2,70M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lucko, Croatia
Plot of land
Lucko, Croatia
Area 14 016 m²
SALE, ZAGRE-BLATO, BUILDING LAND FOR INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL PURPOSES, 14,016m2 We present an …
€1,45M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 9 745 m²
SALE, BUILDING LAND IN M1 ZONE 9,745m2, ZAGREB-JANKOMIR-KOVINSKA! For sale is a building plo…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Area 511 213 m²
SALE, ZADAR – ISLAM LATIN, AGRICULTURAL LAND 511.213m2 Irregularly shaped agricultural land,…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Area 750 m²
Kaštel Kambelovac, building plot of 750 m2, regular shape, for the construction of a house o…
€295,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 371 m²
I26625 Vida Ročića NN
€110,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 856 m²
I26620 Prišlinova
€400,001
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 493 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13635 Maksimir, Kvatric A building plot of 493m2 in an extremely goo…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mirca, Croatia
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
Area 2 998 m²
Brač, Supetar, land with an area of 2998m2, partly in the construction area (approx. 1.700m2…
€554,800
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
Area 2 262 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13620 Šibenik, Jadrija Building plot of 2,262m2 with sea view. The …
€452,400
Leave a request
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 4 868 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13623 Brezovica, Building land A building plot of regular shape with…
€179,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 830 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13617 Sixties Land with an area of 830.00 m2, of which approx. 560.0…
€240,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir