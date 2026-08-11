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Houses for sale in Dubrovnik, Croatia

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51 property total found
6 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Location: Dubrovnik City center: 19 km Sea: 1.4 km Airport distance: 34 km Inside spac…
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4 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
Inside space: 110 m2 Sea: 3 km View of the church of St. Blaise and cathedral 30 me…
$941,319
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4 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Location: Dubrovnik Built: 2014 Dubrovnik center: 15 km Airport distance: 37 km Inside s…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
NEW VILLA in HIGH TECH style with a view of the sea on the second coastline on the suburb of…
$2,14M
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7 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Embark on an unforgettable journey to the picturesque city of Dubrovnik and experience luxur…
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House in Dubrovnik, Croatia
House
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Welcome to the city of Dubrovnik and its stunning nature! The most prominent location on the…
$560,900
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2 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Location: Dubrovnik Built: 19th century Airport: 27 km Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 …
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4 bedroom house in Orasac, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Orasac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Location: Dubrovnik City center: 17 km Sea: 1 km Airport distance: 34 km Dubrovnik …
$2,77M
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5 bedroom house in Sipanska Luka, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Sipanska Luka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Location: Sipanska Luka Built: 1800 Airport distance: 50 km Inside space: 500 m2 Plot si…
$1,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
On the island of Šipan, on the 1st line to the sea, there stands a meticulously restored sto…
$1,03M
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House 29 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
House 29 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 29
Bathrooms count 20
Area 950 m²
Location: Dubrovnik Sea: 200 m Dubrovnik center: 12 km Airport distance: 35 km I…
$3,18M
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5 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Location: Dubrovnik Built: 2014 Dubrovnik center: 13 km Sea: 0.3 km Airport distance: 33…
$2,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Brand-New Modern Seafront Villa for Sale Near Dubrovnik – Exceptional Price!An extraordinary…
$2,05M
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House 30 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
House 30 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 5 000 m²
Location: Dubrovnik Dubrovnik Old Town: 9 km Built: 1965 Inside space: 5000 m2 P…
$3,41M
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4 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Where to buy a luxury home in Dubrovnik? Take a look at this stunning piece of real estate t…
$2,12M
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5 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 177 m²
Location: Dubrovnik Built: 2024 City center: 27 km Sea: 1.1 km Airport distance: 53 km …
$1,00M
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3 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Location: Sipanska Luka Built: 1800 Sea: 10 m Sipanska Luka center Airport dista…
$1,02M
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6 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Location: Dubrovnik Built: 16th century Dubrovnik center: 7 km Airport distance: 26 km I…
$2,12M
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4 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Location: Dubrovnik Old Town Sea: 50 m Floors: 5 Renovated: 2008 Airport distanc…
Price on request
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4 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
At the most southern part of the Croatian coastline lies this amazing handmade, all stone-ta…
$1,16M
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3 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Wondering where to find a true stone home in Dubrovnik? A house that will represent that tra…
$2,35M
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2 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Located in Zaton, a village in southern Croatia, administratively located in the City of Dub…
$1,18M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 366 m²
Absolutely unique for Dubrovnik market - 1st line villa in Lapad Bay!This stunning luxury vi…
$5,72M
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Villa in Mokosica, Croatia
Villa
Mokosica, Croatia
Area 250 m²
Seafront Villa for Reconstruction in Dubrovnik – First Line to the Sea with Private Pier (Mo…
$1,50M
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Villa 25 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 25 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 25
Area 5 000 m²
 An Exclusive Seafront Sheikh Residence of Unparalleled Luxury on the Adriatic – offeri…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Unique waterfront stone villa on a wonderful island in close vicinity to Dubrovnik!Direct ac…
$2,46M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 608 m²
Two fantastic new modern attached villas on the first line to the sea which can be united!En…
$5,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Exquisite Stone Villa for Sale in Dubrovnik – A Coastal Luxury Retreat with Breathtaking Sea…
$2,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
An awesome stone villa with a swimming pool is for sale, spanning over three levels, located…
$4,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Beautifully isolated villa on a romantic island opposite Dubrovnik, on the 1st line to the s…
$2,86M
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