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Houses for sale in Grad Supetar, Croatia

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38 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Charming villa with a swimming pool on the first line of the sea near the town of Splitska o…
$1,48M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Price fell! Old price was 1 750 000 eur, new price is 1 550 000 eur!Ideally romantic Mediter…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mirca, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mirca, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Price went down from 1 455 000 eur to 1 000 000 eur!Authentic Dalmatian House with Swimming …
$1,14M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Superb villa of modern design of an exceptional location in the small coastal town of Supeta…
$1,49M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Modern Mediterranean Villa for Sale on Brač Island – 180m from the SeaDiscover this stunning…
$1,62M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Set among pine trees above a peaceful Adriatic cove in Splitska on the island of Brač, this …
$798,639
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Fantastic ultra-modern new villa of the highest quality with panoramic sea views on the firs…
$2,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
BRAČ ISLAND, SPLITSKA – Modern Sea View Villa with Pool, Roof Terrace and Garden, Walking Di…
$694,469
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Outstanding new offer on the FIRST line to the sea in Supetar, Island of Brac!Wonderful pebb…
$2,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
BRAČ ISLAND – Authentic Brač Stone Villa with Swimming Pool, Olive Grove and 2,130 m² Privat…
$1,04M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Marvellous villa on the first line to the sea on the island on Brac just 10 km from ferry Su…
$2,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
BRAČ ISLAND, SPLITSKA – Modern Family Villa with Pool, Roof Terrace and Sea View, Walking Di…
$925,958
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Villa in Splitska, Croatia
Villa
Splitska, Croatia
$2,78M
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4 room house in Grad Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Family house 200 m from the sea, Supetar, Island of Brač In a quiet street in the heart of S…
$775,008
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4 bedroom house in Grad Supetar, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Welcome to the luxurious world of Supetar Villas, an exclusive community nestled on the pict…
$1,25M
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Villa 10 rooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 244 m²
Brač, Splitska Newly built, luxurious villa with pool, 244 m2 of living space on a 548 m2 p…
Price on request
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2 room house in Splitska, Croatia
2 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Brač, villa of 96 m2 with swimming pool and jacuzzi, located on a plot of 1055m2 and a plot …
$1,49M
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9 room house in Grad Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Supetar Beautiful house with a total net area of 375 m², consisting of three fully furnishe…
$749,756
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5 room house in Grad Supetar, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
Brač, Supetar, luxury villa with an area of 366 m2 gross (including terraces and balconies) …
$1,79M
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9 room house in Grad Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 260 m²
Brač, Supetar, detached house of approx. 260 m2 on three floors with an auxiliary building a…
$1,07M
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Villa 4 rooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Brač, Splitska, beautiful villa of 136 m2 on a plot of 343 m2.On the ground floor there is a…
$599,805
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4 room house in Grad Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Brač, Supetar two-apartment house in the center, gross construction building area 212 m2, fl…
$432,551
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7 room house in Grad Supetar, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Brač, Supetar detached house in the first row to the sea. The house consists of two floors …
$911,242
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6 room house in Grad Supetar, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
Brač, Splitska, house of approx. 400 m2 (floor plan 160m2) on 3 floors, on a plot of 577m2. …
$1,15M
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4 room house in Skrip, Croatia
4 room house
Skrip, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Brac, Škrip an authentic old stone house and an additional building of a total of 120 m2 wit…
$144,184
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5 room house in Splitska, Croatia
5 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Splitska, island of Brač - 4* villa with pool (detached building).The area of the villa is a…
$1,12M
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4 room house in Splitska, Croatia
4 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious House with Sea View, Attractive Location, Splitska, Island of Brač In the heart of …
$752,864
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4 room house in Grad Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 192 m²
Detached house, first row to the sea, with 2 swimming pools. In nature these are two connec…
$2,16M
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Villa 5 rooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Brač, Splitska, a beautiful villa of 150 m2 of living space with a swimming pool on a plot o…
Price on request
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Villa 4 rooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Brač, Splitska, A beautiful villa with a pool of 205 m2 located on a plot of 420 m2. O…
$830,499
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