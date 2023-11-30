Houses for sale in Grad Supetar, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
5 room house in Splitska, Croatia
5 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Splitska, island of Brač - 4* villa with pool (detached building).The area of the villa is a…
€970,000
5 room house in Splitska, Croatia
5 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 229 m²
Brač, Splitska, detached stone house with a total area of 229 m2 on a plot of 600m2. There …
€330,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mirca, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mirca, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
€1,50M
5 room house in Supetar, Croatia
5 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
Brač, Supetar, luxury villa with an area of 366 m2 gross (including terraces and balconies) …
€1,55M
3 room house in Skrip, Croatia
3 room house
Skrip, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Island of Brač, detached house of 138 m2 on a plot of 565 m2, in the wonderful town of Škrip…
€699,000
4 room house in Mirca, Croatia
4 room house
Mirca, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Price on request
6 room house in Supetar, Croatia
6 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
Brač, Splitska, house of approx. 400 m2 (floor plan 160m2) on 3 floors, on a plot of 577m2. …
€1,000,000
5 room house in Mirca, Croatia
5 room house
Mirca, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Brač, Mirca, detached house of approx. 300 m2 on three floors on a plot of 250 m2. This bea…
Price on request
9 room house in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 260 m²
Brač, Supetar, detached house of approx. 260 m2 on three floors with an auxiliary building a…
€1,05M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
We sell a spacious two-story house with a swimming pool on the island of Brac. The house con…
€1,15M
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
€950,000
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale is a beautiful Mediterranean summer house located on the seafront. The design of th…
€1,75M
Villa 9 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 9 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
For sale is a house of 225 m2, located on the beautiful sea coast on the island of Brac. It …
€1,40M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful two-story house of 192 m2, located on an attractive coast on the nor…
€1,50M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale is a nice stone house situated in a lively town Supetar on Brač island. Crystal cle…
€790,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 4
Симпатичный гостевой дом расположен в тихом месте, всего в 200 м от центра города и в 50 м о…
€1,20M
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is new ranch-style villa with a swimming pool and a fantastic panoramic view of the…
€900,000
7 room house in Supetar, Croatia
7 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Brač, Supetar detached house in the first row to the sea. The house consists of two floors …
€790,000
4 room house in Splitska, Croatia
4 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Brac, Splitska Beautiful property on a plot of 57,000 m2 with an unfinished building of 250…
€1,19M
5 room house with Bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
5 room house with Bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Brač, Splitska, 2 detached houses and a swimming pool on a cultivated garden of 1000 m2 in t…
€950,000
9 room house in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 370 m²
€750,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Supetar, Croatia
3 room house with Bedrooms
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Brac - Supetar. Two houses for sale. The houses are managed as one object and as such can be…
€520,000
4 room house with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 192 m²
Detached house, first row to the sea, with 2 swimming pools. In nature these are two connec…
€1,87M
3 room house with Bedrooms in Supetar, Croatia
3 room house with Bedrooms
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Brač, Supetar, semi-detached house with a living area of 150m2 on a plot of 528m2. In the b…
€310,000
