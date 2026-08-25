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Houses for sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

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Umag
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131 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Luxury modern villa V16 near the sea in Savudrija – 263 m², 300 meters from the beachThis ne…
$2,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Marvellous villa with swimming pool in Karojba village in Motovun valley!Total area of the v…
$648 614
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Two stone houses with swimming pool and a view of Motovun in Oprtalj! Oprtalj is an Istrian …
Price on request
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 303 m²
Modern Villa with Three Apartments and Swimming Pool in Umag Area!Umag, Croatia’s westernmos…
$1,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Modern Single-Story Home with Pool, Just 100 Meters from the Sea!Located in Umag, the wester…
$1,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
UMAG – Modern Detached Single-Storey House with Swimming Pool, for Sale Fully Furnished and …
$752 341
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Extraordinary villa of very special design and panoramic views in Momjan-Buje area, fanous f…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Welcome to a sanctuary of luxury and relaxation – to this exquisite semi-detached villa idea…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Villa in Umag area 300 meters from the sea!Total area is 210 sq.m. Land plot is 340 sq.m.The…
$1,13M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
Luxury villa with rooftop swimming pool within 5***** star resort in Umag area!Construction …
$3,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
Invest in premium coastal real estate in Istria with this modern luxury villa for sale in Um…
$868 086
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Stone Houses for Sale in Oprtalj – A Hidden Gem in Istria!Nestled in the heart of northweste…
$611 853
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Istria, Umag – villa with a swimming pool offering complete privacy, surrounded by greenery …
$770 848
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Welcome to an oasis of luxury and relaxation, welcome to this beautiful semi-detached villa,…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Luxury Estate with Panoramic Motovun Views – 10,000 m² Investment Opportunity!Discover a tru…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Wonderful villa in Motovun area, absolutely perfect!!Motovun is a city full of cultural feat…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Family villa in Buje with a panoramic views and swimming pool, close to Slovenian border!Vil…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Nestled in the idyllic heart of the Istrian countryside, Motovun is a peaceful and enchantin…
$2,73M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Rare villa on the first line to the sea in Umag with open sea and Umag town views!Total area…
$2,16M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Modern Luxury Villa Near the Sea – V40 Near Umag, Just 400 m from the Beach!Located in a hig…
$2,32M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Charming villa for sale in romantic Motovun, offering stunning views, peace, and unique desi…
$789 119
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 758 m²
Unique residential and commercial estate: villa + house with restaurant + old house + buildi…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Beautiful property with official 4**** stars just 300 meters from the sea across green lawns…
$1,54M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Rustic villa with swimming pool and large garden in Buzet area!Buzet is a small town perched…
$776 944
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
This premium real estate offering features a remarkably spacious coastal estate with a swimm…
$1,40M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Semi-detached villa with swimming pool in Momjan area. A beautiful rustic villa located in a…
$765 518
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
New project of 4 similar semi-detached villettas with swimming pool is started in Buje area.…
$626 505
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Magnificent new villa in Umag area, 300 meters from the sea!Total area is 250 sq.m. Land plo…
$2,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Luxury Villa with Swimming Pool in Buje – 11 km from the Sea, in a Picturesque Setting!The m…
$1,60M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Modern luxury villa for sale in Savudrija, Istria – 300 meters from the beachThis stunning 2…
$2,48M
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Property types in Grad Umag

villas

Properties features in Grad Umag, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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