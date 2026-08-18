Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Pag
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pag, Croatia

;
villas
5
House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
We present you a carefully designed modern villa on the island of Pag that combines state-of…
$281,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 rooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14989 Pag, Bošana A luxurious three-bedroom apartment in a new buildin…
$461,388
Leave a request
3 room house in Pag, Croatia
3 room house
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
House with a fairytale view in a unique location, first row to the sea, Bošana, Pag Island T…
$476,076
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 3 rooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14991Pag, BošanaA luxurious three-bedroom penthouse in a new building wi…
$461,388
Leave a request
4 room house in Pag, Croatia
4 room house
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with infinity pool, sea view, 178.91 m2, Pag Luxury villa for sale with infinit…
$1,52M
Leave a request
7 room house in Simuni, Croatia
7 room house
Simuni, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 347 m²
Number of floors 3
House with 4 apartments in the first row to the sea, Šimuni (Pag) On the southwest side of t…
$730,721
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 room house in Vlasici, Croatia
4 room house
Vlasici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
On the southern side of the island of Pag, in the village of Vlašići, there is a family hous…
$221,431
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14992Pag, BošanaA luxurious three-bedroom penthouse in a new building wi…
$461,388
Leave a request
House 14 rooms in Pag, Croatia
House 14 rooms
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 14
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE, PAG, Exceptional investment near the town of Pag, 8 apartments, 420 m2 of re…
$1,05M
Leave a request
3 room house in Pag, Croatia
3 room house
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13890 Pag Two superb newly renovated furnished apartments with a tot…
$288,368
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14990 Pag, Bošana A luxurious three-bedroom apartment in a new buildin…
$461,388
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Pag, Croatia
House 10 rooms
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 3
INVESTMENT, apartment building, view, parking, tavern, Pag, 363 m2, An apartment building fo…
$797,151
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go