  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Croatia

4 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Liznjan, Croatia
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Liznjan, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€435,000
€435,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
€233,803
€233,803
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consists of a 2nd floor kitchen with living r…
€232,037
€232,037
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with sea view. It consists of …
€216,192
€216,192

Properties features in Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
