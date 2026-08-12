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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Croatia

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4 properties total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Kanfanar, Croatia
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
KANFANAR / ROVINJ RIVIERANew build semi-detached house with pool & sea view – 160m2 living s…
$923,371
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SISAN170m2 New build double house with pool ISTRIA – CROATIA Here in Sisan near Pula / Liznj…
$523,744
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Varvari, Croatia
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Varvari, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 4
In a quiet location near Poreč, two modern family houses with a shared outdoor pool are for …
$1,99M
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Kanfanar, Croatia
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Kanfanar, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Kanfanar near Rovinj Perfect-new-building double-house mitverpool & Meerblick – 160m2 liv…
$490,003
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