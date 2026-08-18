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Houses for sale in Grad Vis, Croatia

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17 properties total found
3 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
House for sale on VisThe first floor of approximately 20m2 with a terrace of 20m2(consists o…
$299,902
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Vis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
An attractive villa  with swimming pool located in a beautiful location on the southern…
Price on request
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Villa in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
Area 240 m²
Rare villa for sale on Vis island - a jewel of Croatia!Elegant Villa in a serene Island Sett…
$1,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
ISLAND OF VIS, RUKAVAC – Elegant Detached Villa with Swimming Pool and Sea View, Walking Dis…
$914,920
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Vis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discounted! Price fell from 690 000 eur to 538 000 eur!A charming three-bedroom villa is off…
$622,325
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
Amazing waterfront villa on Vis island, with 2 apartments and gorgeous terraces with fantast…
$1,37M
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2 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
Vis Kut, new luxury villa with pool and sea view, parking, clear ownership, occupancy permit…
Price on request
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3 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Vis, modern luxury villa with pool and open sea view.The newly built villa has an area of 17…
$1,73M
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8 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
8 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Vis, Dračevo poje, preserved authentic village on an elevated position, 5 houses and a swimm…
$1,09M
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7 room house in Rukavac, Croatia
7 room house
Rukavac, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 297 m²
Vis, Rukavac, apartment house of 296.7 m2 on a plot of 306 m2.The house with 7 apartments is…
$380,645
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3 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Vis, Komiža, Podhumlje, stone house in a row of 67 m2 (ground floor + first floor) on a plot…
$536,364
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2 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 171 m²
PROPERTY WITH A HOUSE NEAR STONČICA BAY, VISAgricultural estate 27,234m2 with a functional g…
Price on request
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5 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Semi-detached house in the center of Vis, 50 m from the sea, 150 m from the ferry port.The h…
$575,582
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4 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Vis, town of Vis, a semi-detached stone house with an area of approximately 66m² (3x22 m²), …
$161,371
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2 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Romantic authentic building in the heart of the island of Vis, in Dračevo polje. Detached ho…
$564,648
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House in Rogacic, Croatia
House
Rogacic, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Vis, Draškovca, holiday house 38m2 with covered terrace 25m2, on a unique property with an o…
$304,467
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5 room house in Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
5 room house
Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful authentic Dalmatian house in the idyllic village of Marinje Zemlje, near famous …
$441,754
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