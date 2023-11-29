Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Vodnjan, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€150,000
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Attractive one-story house with swimming pool and jacuzzi Numerous editi…
€395,000
Close
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Modern villa 195m2, heated pool, sauna, jacuzzi, luxuriously furnished We…
€830,000
Close
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Family house 240 m2, tavern, 1100m2 agricultural land We offer a modern f…
€520,000
Close
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Beautiful villa in a quiet location with a pool and garden! Numerous edi…
€615,000
Close
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Vodnjan, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
ISTRA, VODNJAN - Modern and high-quality one-story house located in a secluded area in a sma…
€770,000
Close
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Beautiful villa in a quiet location with a pool and garden! Numerous edi…
€615,000
Close
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Vodnjan, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Beautiful luxury villa with olive grove Thanks to the rich history whose…
€2,00M
Close
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Peroj, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Peroj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
ISTRIA, BARBARIGA - Quality and warm family single-storey villa close to beaches and cities …
€499,000
Close
8 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
8 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 537 m²
Number of floors 3
ISTRIA, VODNJAN Magic villa with a view of the Brijuni Islands! Thanks to its rich history…
€730,000
Close
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Vodnjan, Croatia
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - a town in the southern part of Istria, about ten kilometers north of Pula,…
€985,000
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A lovely cottage-style house in Vodnjan is waiting for its new owner to experience all perks…
€600,000
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with surveillance security system in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
The villa under construction, surrounded by greenery, located in a charming place in the dep…
Price on request
Close
Villa 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Close
Properties features in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

