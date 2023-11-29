UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Grad Vodnjan
Houses
Houses for sale in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia
villas
3
House
Clear all
14 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Vodnjan, Croatia
3
1
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Vodnjan, Croatia
2
2
117 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Attractive one-story house with swimming pool and jacuzzi Numerous editi…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
3
3
195 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Modern villa 195m2, heated pool, sauna, jacuzzi, luxuriously furnished We…
€830,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
2
1
240 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Family house 240 m2, tavern, 1100m2 agricultural land We offer a modern f…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
5
2
194 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Beautiful villa in a quiet location with a pool and garden! Numerous edi…
€615,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Vodnjan, Croatia
2
1
140 m²
ISTRA, VODNJAN - Modern and high-quality one-story house located in a secluded area in a sma…
€770,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
5
2
194 m²
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Beautiful villa in a quiet location with a pool and garden! Numerous edi…
€615,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vodnjan, Croatia
4
5
460 m²
1
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - Beautiful luxury villa with olive grove Thanks to the rich history whose…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Peroj, Croatia
3
3
150 m²
ISTRIA, BARBARIGA - Quality and warm family single-storey villa close to beaches and cities …
€499,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
8 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
8
5
537 m²
3
ISTRIA, VODNJAN Magic villa with a view of the Brijuni Islands! Thanks to its rich history…
€730,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Vodnjan, Croatia
6
5
267 m²
2
ISTRIA, VODNJAN - a town in the southern part of Istria, about ten kilometers north of Pula,…
€985,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vodnjan, Croatia
3
3
180 m²
A lovely cottage-style house in Vodnjan is waiting for its new owner to experience all perks…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Vodnjan, Croatia
5
3
2
The villa under construction, surrounded by greenery, located in a charming place in the dep…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
6
3
2
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Properties features in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL