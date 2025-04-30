Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Omisalj, Croatia

3 bedroom house in Njivice, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Among the wide selection of properties offered by the agency Stan Grad Immobilien, a very lu…
$1,29M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Modern villa with swimming pool and large garden in the center of the island Krk which is no…
$1,08M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room house in Njivice, Croatia
3 room house
Njivice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique Villa with Panoramic Sea Views and Renovation Project in a Prestigious Location in Nj…
$1,66M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Villa on Krk island under construction, with sea views!It will be perfectly located 750 mete…
$1,82M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Villa with pool on Krk island in Krk city centre, 500 meters from the sea!In fact it is a mo…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 134 m²
Semi-detached stone house of 134 sq.m. with swimming pool is offered for sale after complete…
$706,800
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 8 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 380 m²
Villa in Milohnići, Krk peninsula - 2,5 km from the sea!Total area is 380 sq.m. Land plot is…
$1,03M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Luxury Villa with Pool in a Serene Setting in Garica, Krk island!This stunning villa showcas…
$912,000
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Villa in Bajčići, Krk island, with sea views!This modern villa, completed in 2020, offers 16…
$1,13M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Villa of modern outlook in Garica, Vrbnik, on Krk island!Total floorspace is 180 sq.m. Land …
$792,300
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 390 m²
A stunning villa with a sea view on the island of Krk, less than 2 km from the sea! Known si…
$1,74M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
Semi-detached villa with swimming pool 40m2 in Brzac on Krk Island is for sale!This villa of…
$741,000
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Luxury modern villa with pool and sea view in a wider area of Krk town, mere 1 km from the s…
$969,000
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
A luxurious semi-detached villa with breathtaking sea views and a private swimming pool is a…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A rare opportunity to own a seafront property in Njivice, Krk Island—one of the most prestig…
$1,70M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Luxury Villa Under Construction on Krk island!This modern villa of 190 sq.m. is located in a…
$1,48M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 139 m²
Semi-detached villetta in Malinska-Dubašnica with swimming pool!Each half of this noble resi…
$855,000
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Modern design semi-detached villa in Malinska, mere 700m from the sea!The villa of 160 sq.m.…
$712,500
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
Luxury villa with pool on Krk island to be finalized soon!This property is situated in a tra…
$946,200
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 9 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 530 m²
Tourist property of 6 apartments, mere 200 meters from the sea in Vbrnik!We are facilitating…
$1,42M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
This detached villa of 185 square meters combines a rustic exterior with a sleek, modern int…
$855,000
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Beautiful villa with a swimming pool and a view of the sea in Dobrinj, Krk island, 1500 mete…
$1,02M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
New built modern villa in Poljica, Krk, with swimming pool and sea views!Total area is 200 s…
$769,500
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
Semi-detached house of modern design with swimming pool 40m2 on Krk island, Brzac!Looking fo…
$741,000
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Modern semi-detached villetta under construction in Malinska, Krk, mere 700 meters from the …
$769,500
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Beautiful villa of charming aura is for sale in Omisalj on Krk island!Total area is 260 sq.m…
$969,000
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Beautiful luxury villa with swimming pool near the sea in Vrbnik, on the first construction …
$969,000
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Discounted! Former price was 900 000 eur, new price is 850 000 eur!Newly constructed villa c…
$969,000
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 8 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
We are selling a beautiful house in a prime location mere 1 km from the sea in Kornic area n…
$672,600
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Luxury villa with Mediterranean garden and swimming pool on Krk island (peninsula) with dist…
$1,54M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

