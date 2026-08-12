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Warehouses for sale in Croatia

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7 properties total found
Warehouse 540 m² in Opcina Smokvica, Croatia
Warehouse 540 m²
Opcina Smokvica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 540 m²
Office building, 550 m2, Smokvica - Korčula Office building in the very center of town. It…
$692,082
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Warehouse 1 800 m² in Dugopolje, Croatia
Warehouse 1 800 m²
Dugopolje, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 1 800 m²
Dugopolje, commercial building with a total usable area of ​​1800 m2. It can be used as a w…
$4,04M
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Warehouse 320 m² in Opcina Selca, Croatia
Warehouse 320 m²
Opcina Selca, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Brač, Selca - 1st row from the sea - exclusive! We are selling a gas station with a capacit…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 555 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 555 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 555 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13889 Voltino Commercial space on three floors with a total area of …
$1,04M
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Warehouse 1 940 m² in Grad Sisak, Croatia
Warehouse 1 940 m²
Grad Sisak, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 1 940 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14427 Sisak, business zoneAdministrative building with a total area of …
$1,15M
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Warehouse 1 100 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 1 100 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 100 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13946 Jankomir, Samoborska cesta Commercial building for sale - pref…
$1,73M
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Warehouse 175 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 175 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 175 m²
Zagreb, Borovje The commercial space covers an area of 175.21 m² and is located on the grou…
$707,077
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