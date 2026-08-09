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Houses for sale in Grad Solin, Croatia

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5 properties total found
7 room house in Grad Solin, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Solin, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Solin, family house with a living area of ​​264m2 on a plot of 594m2 with 5 parking spaces. …
Price on request
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6 room house in Grad Solin, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Solin, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Solin, Sveti Kajo, land of 1349m2 of regular shape with a house of 240 m2 on two floors. Th…
$403,715
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5 room house in Grad Solin, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Solin, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Solin, Mezanovci, detached house with a living area of 250 m2 and a cultivated garden of 400…
$807,429
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TekceTekce
6 room house in Grad Solin, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Solin, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Solin, we are selling a house with two apartments on a plot of 500m2,  price of 600.000 EUR.…
$692,082
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5 room house in Vranjic, Croatia
5 room house
Vranjic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Solin, Bilankuša land 2720m2 with house 299 m2 Solin, Bilankuša, a plot of 400 m2 on which …
$1,56M
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