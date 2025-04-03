Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Varazdin, Croatia

4 properties total found
3 room house in Grad Varazdin, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15059Varaždin, Center A fantastic apartment with a total net area of 1…
Price on request
3 room house in Grad Varazdin, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15056Varaždin, Center A fantastic apartment with a total net area of 1…
Price on request
2 room house in Grad Varazdin, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14612 Varaždin, Center A high-quality, renovated historic terraced ho…
$796,769
2 room house in Grad Varazdin, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15061Varaždin, CenterA fantastic apartment with a total net area of 140…
Price on request
