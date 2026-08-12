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Houses for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

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60 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Luxury First-Row Modern Villa for Sale on the Zadar Riviera – Exclusive Coastal Living!Prope…
$9,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Discover your dream villa in Croatia for sale – a stunning first line villa in Croatia for s…
$2,80M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Magnificent palazzo-style brand new Vvilla is situated in small village, just a short drive …
$1,38M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
House 30 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 30 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 800 m²
Location: Zadar Built: 2006 City center: 15 km Sea: o.5 km Airport distance: 19 km Indo…
$4,04M
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3 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Zadar is one of the most dominant locations on the Adriatic coastline that will absolutely b…
$1,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Complex of three luxurious modern villas with an unobstructed view of the sea in Zadar area …
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Beautiful designer new villa in a small town of Zadar area, with sea views!Villas was built …
$1,56M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Marvellous luxury villa with an open sea views in Zadar area cca 800 meters from the sea.Tot…
$1,49M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Modern villa with original swimming pool near Zadar on the first construction line to the be…
$1,45M
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3 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Location: Zadar Built: 2011 City center: 7 km Airport distance: 18 km Indoor space: 210 …
$2,48M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Top offer!New modern villa with swimming pool under construction for sale in Zaton not far f…
$1,37M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Holiday villa  with swimming pool In Debeljak, not far from Sukošan and Zadar, cca. 3 k…
$588,421
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
This beautiful vacation villa is situated in a quiet place, just 4 km from the tourist place…
$865,331
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 357 m²
Introducing a stunning 1st line modern villa for sale, situated in an enviable location righ…
$3,37M
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5 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Nestled in the picturesque Zadar region, this exclusive seafront house offers a luxurious li…
$1,24M
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2 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
English language is a fascinating and unique form of communication that has a rich history a…
$670,690
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
For sale is a fascinating ultra-modern luxury villa located a few meters from the sea! The v…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
This luxury high-tech villa is located in Dalmatia, in Privlaka, on the first row to the sea…
$4,04M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
We offer a beautiful stone villa near the sea on the island of Pašman on the first line to t…
$1,62M
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House 10 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 10 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 540 m²
Location: Zadar Built: 2005 Zadar center: 1 km Sea: 50 m Indoor space: 540 m2 …
$2,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
For sale is a new modern villa near Zadar with sea views, just 200 meters from the beautiful…
$1,27M
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4 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 174 m²
Location: Zadar Sea: 7 m Indoor space: 174 m2 Plot size: 324 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: …
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrcane, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
New villa with a swimming pool in the famous touristic place Petrčane near Zadar!The area of…
$1,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
A luxurious villa is for sale in the heart of Privlaka, one of the most attractive small tow…
$1,75M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
In the picturesque Dalmatian town just 13 km from the historic city of Zadar, a luxurious vi…
$2,57M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Veli Iz, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Veli Iz, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
Villa with Immediate Beach Access for Sale on Island Iž, Veli Iž – Luxury Retreat with Pool,…
$2,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 355 m²
Fantastic modern villa in Zadar just 180 meters from the seaMagnificent new villa with …
$2,34M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
 A modern villa located right by the sea with a heated pool, set in a peaceful area jus…
$1,70M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Modern Luxury Villa for Sale Near Zadar – Quiet Location Close to the SeaDiscover this stunn…
$1,11M
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6 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 365 m²
The beautiful New Sea View Villa near Zadar is a luxurious retreat located just 0.5 km from …
$1,50M
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Property types in Grad Zadar

villas

Properties features in Grad Zadar, Croatia

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