Houses for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Kozino, Croatia
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Kozino, Croatia
Rooms 27
Area 822 m²
Number of floors 3
Mini hotel Villa Petrčane, 10 apartments, pool, sunbathing area, social space, parking This …
€2,50M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Grad Zadar, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Beautifully decorated apartment house with a floor area of 120 m2 and a usable 450 is situat…
€1,25M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 4
These fully equipped and modern apartments are located in an old stone house located just 20…
€1,30M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
In a small village near Zadar, we sell a beautiful house with pool of large accommodation ca…
€849,000
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR - modern villa with sea view We are selling a beautiful villa, located north of the …
€2,80M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, NOVI BOKANJAC - Luxury villa with swimming pool Luxury villa is located in a quiet …
€900,000
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, KOŽINO - Luxury villa by the sea Beautiful luxury villa in Kožino near Zadar Zadar …
€2,80M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, DIKLO - Luxury villa with pool and sea view Beautiful villa with pool for sale in D…
€1,20M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
ZADAR, BORIK - Beautiful house near the sea! We are mediating the sale of a beautiful semi-d…
€600,000
Villa 6 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
€1,15M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Kozino, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
€2,00M
Villa 2 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€570,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€1,15M
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
House with three furnished apartments, 305 m2, Višnjik, Zadar A house with three furnished a…
€498,000
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 689 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment opportunity in Zadar, 6 apartments – 2 apartments with a pool, new construction a…
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 730 m²
Check out this stunning villa in the most historical Zadar, the most historical city in cent…
€980,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
€1,000,000
House with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 1 085 m²
Newly renovated villa with 15 apartments, restaurant and parking lots, 1,085 m2, Borik, Zada…
€2,28M
