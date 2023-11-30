Houses for sale in Grad Senj, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Senj, Croatia
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Senj, Croatia
Rooms 18
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly built building, 6 apartments, garage, parking, view, Senj, 602.39 A residential buildi…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Sveti Juraj, Croatia
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Sveti Juraj, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
House with 4 apartments, sea view, 1st row to the sea, beach, 216 m2, Senj Not far from Senj…
€715,000
Leave a request
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sveti Juraj, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Juraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
SENJ, SVETI JURAJ - Apartment house with sea view A spacious apartment house is for sale in …
€1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 18 bedrooms in Prizna, Croatia
Villa 18 bedrooms
Prizna, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 9
Area 450 m²
€850,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Prizna, Croatia
3 room house
Prizna, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 222 m²
Prizna, detached house A detached house on 3 floors, 222 m2 (74m2 floor plan area of each f…
€350,000
Leave a request
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with storage in Matesici, Croatia
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with storage
Matesici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
House 150m2 on a large plot of 1,000m2, Krivi Put near Senj The house with a net usable area…
€280,000
Leave a request
House in Senj, Croatia
House
Senj, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 656 m²
Senj, center, business building with floor plan area of 656 m2It is located in the M2 zone, …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Stinica, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Stinica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 232 m²
Impressive and isolated house with swimming pool in Velebit Nature Park, 232 m2 It is incred…
€730,000
Leave a request

