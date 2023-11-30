Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Croatia

1 BHK
22
2 BHK
72
3 BHK
48
4 BHK
11
836 properties total found
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
€250,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful 2-bedroom apartments for sale from 80 to 100 sqm. Apartments are located within…
€800,000
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€459,837
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​71.76 m2, in a tourist co…
€401,878
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-room apartment with a total net area of ​​46.27 m2, in a tourist co…
€247,523
4 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​101.90 m2, in a tourist c…
€545,138
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-bedroom apartment with a total net area of ​​48.86 m2, in a tourist…
€249,179
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
I26859 Rudeška cesta
€259,900
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13768 Donji grad, near SUVAG A beautiful, bright three-room apartmen…
€199,000
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13767 Donji grad, between Martićeva-Šubićeva-Zvonimirova Nice one-ro…
€146,500
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13754 Lanište A spacious three-room apartment with a total area of 8…
€275,000
1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Split, Trstenik, one bedroom apartment of 41.5m2 on the 10th floor of a residential building…
€180,000
4 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13759 Donji grad, Palmotićeva Two newly renovated two-room apartment…
€414,800
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€233,791
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​62.83 m2, in a tourist co…
€351,853
1 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
1 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13769 Donji grad, Martićeva One-room apartment of 34m2, in the basem…
€105,000
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13757 Donji grad, Palmotićeva Newly renovated two-room apartment wit…
€216,550
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/4
I26901 Trnsko
€130,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/8
I26888 Selska
€195,000
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
I26816 Hrastina
€160,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
I26828 Karlovačka cesta
€185,500
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13749 Maksimir, near the Faculty of Economics Apartment with an area…
€323,624
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13751 Maksimir, near the Faculty of Economics Apartment with an area…
€549,415
5 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13752 Maksimir, near the Faculty of Economics Penthouse with an area…
€759,610
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Ownership document in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Ownership document
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/4
I26886 Trakošćanska
€295,900
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
The island of Brač, Sutivan, fully furnished two bedroom apartment with an interior area of …
€239,000
3 room apartment with Ownership document in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
Three-room apartment, 99.50m2, Center In the center of the old part of the city of Zadar – …
€415,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Karlovac, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
I26662 Ivana Meštrovića
€124,999
4 room apartment with terrace, with bus in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment with terrace, with bus
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
I26858 Popovečka
€251,547
4 room apartment with bus in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment with bus
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
I26851 Popovečka
€206,668
