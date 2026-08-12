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Apartments for sale in Croatia

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Dubrovnik
5
Split
29
Grad Zadar
47
Grad Makarska
76
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2 062 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Preko, Croatia
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2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Fully-Furnished 2-BR Apartment with Sea Views, 476 m² Yard (1/2 Share) & Expansion Po…
$486,971
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3 bedroom apartment in Privlaka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 143-7
$692,294
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
PULA – STINJAN Some new apartments, about 50m2 to 55m2 – ready for use in spring 2027!With 2…
$172,970
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
PULAApartment 60m2 near Arena – Renovated & Furnished & with GardenISTRIA – CROATIAThere are…
$217,714
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2 bedroom apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 143-5
$300,495
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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3 bedroom apartment in Nin, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 143-6
$302,691
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Opcina Fazana, Croatia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Opcina Fazana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
FAZANA55m2 apartment with sea view plus small 25m2 wardrobe, fully furnished!ISTRIA – CROATI…
$327,196
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1 bedroom apartment in Povile, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Povile, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
ID CODE: 113-1817
$250,473
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Island of Krk, Vrbnik: In an interesting location, a modern duplex apartment is for sale on …
$370,576
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
On an elevated location overlooking the city center, a modern, top-quality apartment is for …
$346,798
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3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
I28617 Bukovačka
$646,177
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3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Anton, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Anton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 112-371
$661,748
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
We are selling an apartment on the first floor S102 of a new building in Privlaka near Zadar…
$286,851
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3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 114-1280
$764,434
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 123-53
$449,713
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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Apartment in Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
Apartment
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment, Povljana, Pag, for sale, 71.75 m2 A two-room apartment on the third floor is loca…
$182,680
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S9 on the second floor of a new bui…
$581,499
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1 bedroom apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment with a garden S101 on the ground floor of a new building in Priv…
$242,192
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2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Nestled in Zaton, a charming Mediterranean retreat just fifteen kilometers from Zadar and on…
$898,964
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a penthouse with a roof terrace S14 on the third floor in a new project in Ok…
$585,856
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4 bedroom apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 134-81
$661,748
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
We are selling an apartment S2 on the first floor of a small residential building, Okrug Gor…
$399,414
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$440,487
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$148,860
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1 bedroom apartment in Ika, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Ika, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 104-993
$259,581
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S8 on the third floor of a new buil…
$585,856
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
ID CODE: 129-898
$580,642
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
In one of Zadar’s most exclusive districts, just seventy meters from the sea and in close pr…
$1,97M
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
We are selling an apartment S4 on the first floor of a new building in Okrug Gornji, in a pr…
$293,403
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$284,868
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Property types in Croatia

penthouses
multi-level apartments
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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