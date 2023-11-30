Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Croatia

25 properties total found
Investment 3 bedrooms in Banjole, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€420,000
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€595,000
Investment in Mjesni odbor Poganka - Sveti Anton, Croatia
Investment
Mjesni odbor Poganka - Sveti Anton, Croatia
Area 1 746 m²
€1,79M
Investment with electricity in Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
€65,000
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€560,000
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€599,999
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€420,000
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Novigrad, Croatia
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€2,50M
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/3
MODERN APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN SUKOŠAN, CROATIA. Luxurious apartments in a new building 60 me…
€440,000
Investment with electricity in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Grad Zadar, Croatia
FOR SALE, ZADAR, LAND 1,000m2WITH BUILDING PERMIT!We are selling an extremely attractive bui…
€360,000
Investment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Investment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
I26487 Ivana Gorana Kovačića
€288,000
Investment in Opatovac, Croatia
Investment
Opatovac, Croatia
SLAVONIA, ILOK area, AGRO-TOURISM PROPERTY FOR SALE WITH 14 HA OF VINEYARDS NEAR THE DANUBET…
€1,39M
Investment in Primosten, Croatia
Investment
Primosten, Croatia
I26546 Oglavci
€318,750
Investment with electricity in Trsce, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Trsce, Croatia
I26320 Tršće
€210,000
Investment with electricity in Zagreb, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
ZAGREB, PANTOVČAK, TOP DIPLOMATIC AREA PRIVATE PROPERTY FOR A RESIDENTIAL VILLA, EXCLUSIVE L…
€2,30M
Investment with electricity in Bregi, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Bregi, Croatia
Investment with several existing buildings and the possibility of expansion above Opatija In…
€650,000
Investment with electricity in Opcina Novigrad, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Opcina Novigrad, Croatia
Hotel on the Novigrad beach, opportunity, sale A few steps from the city beach, there is a h…
€3,30M
Investment in Rakalj, Croatia
Investment
Rakalj, Croatia
ISTRIA Investment opportunity – the land of total area of 60.000 m2 for an attractive invest…
€1,70M
Investment with electricity in Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
I25510 Karuzićevo Marinje Zemlje
€399,000
Investment in Grad Komiza, Croatia
Investment
Grad Komiza, Croatia
I25509 Zrinsko Frankopanska
€310,000
Investment with electricity in Gudci, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Gudci, Croatia
I23427 Kostanjevec
€200,000
Investment with electricity in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
SALE, LAND AND HOUSE LučkoA family house for sale for adaptation or demolition on a building…
€239,000
Investment with electricity in Zagreb, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
I23733 Bijenička cesta
€600,000
Investment in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Investment
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
I23721 Gramača
€750,000
