Houses for sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Modern Luxury Villa in an Exclusive Private Complex with Fantastic Sea Views, Kostrena!Nestl…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Family villa with swimming pool, panoramic sea views and two apartments in Kostrena near Rij…
$1,75M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
The Austro-Hungarian villa on the SECOND line of the sea in the prestigious suburb of Rijeka…
$763,447
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Villa in Kostrena with magnificent sea views and swimming pool!Total surface us 250 sq.m. La…
$1,53M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
ADRIONIKA is glad to introduce luxury modern villa in Glavani,Kostrena with amazing sea view…
$1,47M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 476 m²
Discounted! Old price was 900 000 eur, new price is 570 000 eur!A stunning detached house wi…
$621,664
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 369 m²
Modern villa in prestigious area of Kostrena just a few km from regional center of Rijeka!Al…
$2,07M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Villa with pool in Šmrika, Kraljevica, near Rijeka, with impressive sea view, cca. 1 km from…
$710,781
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Exclusive wooden log cabin in Ravna Gora of Gorski Kotar!It is located in the highlands, on …
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
We are facilitating the sale of a rare detached house within the city limits, offering a stu…
$656,703
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Luxury semi-detached villa Kostrena is an old popular coastal town, first mentioned at the b…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 rooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Rijeka - first row to the sea Luxury villa in the first row to the sea with an area of 600m…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Location: Rijeka Built: 2016 Renovated: 2020 Rijeka center: 4 km Sea: 1.3 km Airport di…
$1,48M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Fairytale wooden villa with swimming pool and wellness in Gorski Kotar!The villa of 220 sq.m…
$1,05M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 422 m²
Impressive property in Martinkovac over Rijeka with fantastic sea views!Distance from the se…
$1,29M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 1 bedroom in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 1 bedroom
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
A piece of paradise mere 15 meters from the sea in Kostrena, prestigious suburb of Rijeka!We…
$2,26M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Villa with swimming pool near the sea in Kraljevica!Distance is 200 meters from the sea as t…
$1,25M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Two semi-detached villas under construction in Kostrena -prestigious suburb of Rijeka!Villa …
$1,31M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
 Luxury winter chalet with  indoor swimming pool in the heart of nature of Gorski …
$707,654
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Luxury Villa with Sea Views and Pool in Costabella, Rijeka – 450m² on a 1,100m² Landscaped L…
$1,08M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Semi-detached villa with pool near the sea in Kraljevica near Rijeka, just 200 meters from w…
$600,091
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 376 m²
Package sale! Two villas with two swimming pools, garage, superb new building with sea view …
$1,80M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
KRALJEVICA - Semi-detached villa of 151 m² with a swimming pool, just 200 meters from the se…
$600,091
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Beautiful winter-house in Mrkopalj, Gorski Kotar with valley views!In the heart of the pictu…
$622,736
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Villa  of 185 sq..in Kostrena with beautiful sea views and great land plot of 2200 sq.m…
$1,36M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Stunning villa on the FIRST LINE of the sea in the suburb of Rijeka!Elite place, next to the…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Absolutely unique!Family villa, situated on a land plot of 33,000m2 (more than 3 hectares of…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Captivating house of 170 m2 in Kostrena with spectacular sea views!Presenting a detached res…
$681,649
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Luxurious villa in Kostrena (Glavani area) with breathtaking panoramic view for 360 degrees!…
$1,47M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 10 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 320 m²
Kraljevica – Villa on the Seafront with Stunning Views of the Sea and Kvarner Bay!This charm…
$1,30M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

