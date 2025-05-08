Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Makarska rivijera, Croatia

4 bedroom house in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Location: Makarska riviera City Center: 2 km Airport: 130 km Inside space: 188 m2 …
$1,01M
3 bedroom house in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
Welcome to lovely Makarska! A place known for its family atmosphere and tranquil atmosphere …
$1,02M
3 bedroom house in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Location: Makarska Riviera Renovated: 2018 City center: 0.6 km Airport distance: 52 km I…
$1,09M
4 bedroom house in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Location: Omiš Built: 2024 City center: 1 km Airport distance: 37 km Inside space: 250 m…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Location: Makarska Center: 2 km Sea: 2 km Airport: 90 km Inside space: 200 m2 …
$1,36M
4 bedroom house in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Location: Makarska riviera Built: 2021 City center: 1,1 km Sea: 3 km Airport distance: 6…
$1,36M
House 12 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
House 12 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 086 m²
Inside space: 1086 m2 Plot size: 350 m2, possibility of buying another 200 m2 Built: 2…
$6,24M
House 12 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
House 12 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 532 m²
Location: Makarska Riviera Built: 2016 City center: 11 km Sea: 0.03 km Airport distance:…
$2,04M
