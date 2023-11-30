Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Croatia

53 properties total found
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA in Sibenik, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 812 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury hotel for sale in the heart of Sibenik, with a very high tourist attraction. Add…
€2,95M
Hotel in Kotor, Croatia
Hotel
Kotor, Croatia
Price on request
PALACE HOTEL, KASTELA CROATIA in Kastel Luksic, Croatia
PALACE HOTEL, KASTELA CROATIA
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
Area 36 425 m²
For sale Palace Hotel, Kastela The hotel was built 100 years ago. It had 221 rooms, but i…
€15,00M
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION, UGLJAN CROATIA in Opcina Preko, Croatia
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION, UGLJAN CROATIA
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Area 4 419 m²
Development land for sale with a project for the construction of a hotel in Preko, Ugljan. …
€9,90M
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF HOTEL BARBARIGA, CROATIA in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF HOTEL BARBARIGA, CROATIA
Grad Vodnjan, Croatia
Area 11 611 m²
Development land for sale with a ready-made 4* hotel project in Barbariga, Istria, the capac…
Price on request
HOTEL 4-5* IN THE CENTER OF DUBROVNIK, CROATIA in Nova Mokosica, Croatia
HOTEL 4-5* IN THE CENTER OF DUBROVNIK, CROATIA
Nova Mokosica, Croatia
A unique 4-5* hotel for sale in the heart of Dubrovnik! The 13-room hotel, ideally locate…
Price on request
HOTEL IN CRIKVENICA, CROATIA in Selce, Croatia
HOTEL IN CRIKVENICA, CROATIA
Selce, Croatia
Rooms 93
3* hotel for sale near Crikvenica, Croatia. This fully air-conditioned hotel is located j…
€4,90M
HOTEL IN RAKAL, CROATIA in Krnica, Croatia
HOTEL IN RAKAL, CROATIA
Krnica, Croatia
Area 2 810 m²
A small family 3-star hotel for sale, which began operations in July 1997. It is located in …
€2,50M
NEW HOTEL IN CROATIA, OPATIJA in Icici, Croatia
NEW HOTEL IN CROATIA, OPATIJA
Icici, Croatia
Area 2 500 m²
Boutique hotel for sale in the Opatija area, next to the city beach and city market, to whic…
€9,00M
HOTEL IN KARLOBAG, CROATIA in Karlobag, Croatia
HOTEL IN KARLOBAG, CROATIA
Karlobag, Croatia
Rooms 17
Area 1 050 m²
An exceptional opportunity - a hotel with a restaurant and a cafe-bar for sale! On the grou…
€4,30M
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA in Grad Zadar, Croatia
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 603 m²
Number of floors 2
A small family run hotel is for sale that is generating exceptional income and achieving goo…
€1,37M
FAMILY HOTEL IN CROATIA, BORIK in Grad Pula, Croatia
FAMILY HOTEL IN CROATIA, BORIK
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 2
A small hotel for sale, located right on the shore, on the beach. The multi-storey building…
€1,25M
INVESTMENT UN HOTEL PULA, CROATIA in Grad Pula, Croatia
INVESTMENT UN HOTEL PULA, CROATIA
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique hotel for sale in the very center of Pula. This cozy hotel provides an excellent…
€3,68M
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA in Grad Split, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 1 250 m²
An ideal 3 star family hotel - ideally located on the Adriatic coast! Situated just 80 mete…
€3,10M
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN KOROMANI, CROATIA in Koromani, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN KOROMANI, CROATIA
Koromani, Croatia
Rooms 29
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique hotel for sale in Coromani, Barban! Just 80 meters from the Adriatic coast, this b…
€2,75M
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL UGLJAN, CROATIA in Sutomiscica, Croatia
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL UGLJAN, CROATIA
Sutomiscica, Croatia
Rooms 30
Area 1 230 m²
Number of floors 3
An ideal investment offer - a unique hotel in picturesque Ugljan, Croatia. We present to …
€1,40M
Hotel 14 rooms in Cavtat, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Cavtat, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 252 m²
CavtatA beautiful villa with 14 apartments with an area of ​​252 m2, built in 2011 on a plot…
€1,60M
Hotel 13 bathrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Vinkuran, Croatia
Hotel 13 bathrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bathrooms count 13
Area 900 m²
ID CODE: 16189
€3,00M
Hotel 20 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel 20 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 2
Area 718 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13346-1 Trnje (near Green Gold) - HOSTEL Business premises, area of …
€1,25M
Hotel 10 rooms in Korenica, Croatia
Hotel 10 rooms
Korenica, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Near Korenica, Plitvice Lakes National ParkA well-established small family hotel, which cons…
€550,000
Hotel 45 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Smokvica, Croatia
Hotel 45 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Smokvica, Croatia
Rooms 45
Number of floors 4
€3,20M
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 56
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
€20,00M
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 43
€9,30M
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 180
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Price on request
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crikvenica, Croatia
Rooms 50
For sale hotel 4 *, located on the beach near the sea near Crikvenica. The hotel was built i…
€8,00M
Hotel 29 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krnica, Croatia
Hotel 29 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krnica, Croatia
Rooms 29
For sale hotel located on the southeast coast of Istria, 25 km from Pula. This family-run ho…
€2,19M
Hotel 18 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rogoznica, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 18
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
€3,00M
Hotel 15 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel 15 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 1 212 m²
Rudeš, Zagrebačka cestaA beautiful family hotel with a net area of 1,211 m2 on a plot of 1,3…
€2,38M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Labin, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
€2,50M
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 18
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
€3,00M
