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Hotels for sale in Croatia

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Dubrovnik
11
Split
12
Grad Zadar
19
Grad Makarska
22
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464 properties total found
Hotel 5 369 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Hotel 5 369 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 60
Bathrooms count 60
Area 5 369 m²
Price went down from 10 mln euro to 8 mln euro!Magnificent hotel of the FIRST LINE of the se…
$12,14M
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Hotel 670 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 670 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bathrooms count 15
Area 670 m²
Hotel in Umag area with sea views!Total area is 670 sq.m.Hotel is built in 2017 and remodell…
$2,06M
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Hotel 299 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 299 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 299 m²
Apart-house with 5 apartments just 30 meters from the beach of Slatina on Ciovo peninsula (s…
$749,954
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Two outstading boutique hotels in the heart of the Adriatic coast for sale!Great opportunity…
$10,96M
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Hotel 550 m² in Dramalj, Croatia
Hotel 550 m²
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Apart-house of 4 apartments with sea view in Crikvenica, 400 meters from the sea, with amazi…
Price on request
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Hotel 220 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 220 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Mini-hotel with swimming pool and great reputation in Valbandon area just 600 meters from th…
$661,929
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Hotel 835 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 835 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 16
Area 835 m²
Great apartment house with 16 apartments in an attractive position, on the first row by the …
$2,31M
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Hotel 594 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 594 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 594 m²
Luxury apart-house in Lopar on Rab island, only 600 meters from the sea, with sea views!Tota…
$1,74M
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Hotel 386 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 386 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
Detached house with a large garden that can be used as mini-hotel!In an excellent location a…
$911,482
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Hotel in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 18
Magnificent waterfront hotel for complete remodelling on Krk island!Hotel occupies the small…
$7,12M
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Hotel 400 m² in Malinska, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Property of great renting potential in super popular Malinska on Krk island!Malinska house f…
$1,37M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 000 m²
Fantastic 4**** boutique-style hotel in Medulin area near Pula!An exceptional real estate op…
$4,92M
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Hotel 400 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Hotel for sale in Rovinj, in close vicinity to 5***** star hotel zone!One of the best areas …
$1,88M
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Hotel 230 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 230 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Unique property on the first line to the sea in Senj area with direct descent to the sea!Mag…
$822,285
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Hotel 400 m² in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Self-standing apart-house in popular Baska Voda on Makarska riviera with marvellous sea view…
Price on request
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Hotel 410 m² in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Hotel 410 m²
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 410 m²
SENJ AREA – Exclusive Waterfront Residence with Direct Sea Access – First Row to the Adriati…
$1,60M
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Hotel 360 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 360 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Wonderful boutique-hotel with seven apartments, swimming pool and a beautiful garden in Bask…
$2,61M
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Hotel 505 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 505 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 10
Area 505 m²
Unique apartment house with 10 apartments for renting located just 50m from the pebble beach…
Price on request
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Hotel 523 m² in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Hotel 523 m²
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 11
Area 523 m²
Apart-house of 11 apartments in Medulin, wonderful green area only 500 meters from the seaTh…
$1,19M
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Hotel 400 m² in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Outstanding rental property with stunning sea views and swimming pool,  just 70 meters …
$1,03M
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Hotel 900 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 900 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 900 m²
Boutique 4**** hotel for sale in super-popular Rovinj city mere 250 meters from the sea!In t…
$4,76M
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Hotel 414 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 414 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 11
Area 414 m²
Apartment house of 6 residential units with sea view Poreč just 200 meters from the sea!The …
$1,15M
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Hotel 2 200 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 2 200 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 35
Bathrooms count 35
Area 2 200 m²
A super-attractive family hotel on the 1st line to the sea near the small town of Posedarje …
$4,00M
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Hotel 261 m² in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Hotel 261 m²
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
This apartment-style house with 4 rental apartments is located in a peaceful cove near Rogoz…
$627,864
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 1 000 m²
OGULIN – BJELOLASICA - prime tourism development opportunity!An exceptional investment prope…
$1,72M
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Hotel 750 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 750 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 750 m²
Hotel with swimming pool in Rovinjsko Selo, near super-popular Rovinj, cca.3. km from the se…
$4,15M
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Hotel 1 078 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 1 078 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 21
Area 1 078 m²
Pension of a great location in the small tourist town just 4 km from the center of Omiš. It …
$4,04M
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Hotel 415 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 415 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 415 m²
Apartment house with a swimming pool and landscaped garden, cca.1,5 km from the sea in Pula …
$1,19M
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Hotel 550 m² in Opcina Matulji, Croatia
Hotel 550 m²
Opcina Matulji, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Impressive house of 4 apartments for sale over Opatija on surprisingly large terrain!Total s…
$2,10M
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Hotel 457 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 457 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 457 m²
We are pleased to present this rare apartment house, located in a quiet part of the city of …
$1,43M
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