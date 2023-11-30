UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Commercial
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Croatia
Grad Split
4
Split
4
Trogir
4
Crikvenica
3
Grad Crikvenica
3
Opcina Bol
3
Zagreb
3
Hotel
Clear all
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA
Sibenik, Croatia
15
812 m²
2
A luxury hotel for sale in the heart of Sibenik, with a very high tourist attraction. Add…
€2,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel
Kotor, Croatia
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
PALACE HOTEL, KASTELA CROATIA
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
36 425 m²
For sale Palace Hotel, Kastela The hotel was built 100 years ago. It had 221 rooms, but i…
€15,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION, UGLJAN CROATIA
Opcina Preko, Croatia
4 419 m²
Development land for sale with a project for the construction of a hotel in Preko, Ugljan. …
€9,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF HOTEL BARBARIGA, CROATIA
Grad Vodnjan, Croatia
11 611 m²
Development land for sale with a ready-made 4* hotel project in Barbariga, Istria, the capac…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
HOTEL 4-5* IN THE CENTER OF DUBROVNIK, CROATIA
Nova Mokosica, Croatia
A unique 4-5* hotel for sale in the heart of Dubrovnik! The 13-room hotel, ideally locate…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
HOTEL IN CRIKVENICA, CROATIA
Selce, Croatia
93
3* hotel for sale near Crikvenica, Croatia. This fully air-conditioned hotel is located j…
€4,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
HOTEL IN RAKAL, CROATIA
Krnica, Croatia
2 810 m²
A small family 3-star hotel for sale, which began operations in July 1997. It is located in …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
NEW HOTEL IN CROATIA, OPATIJA
Icici, Croatia
2 500 m²
Boutique hotel for sale in the Opatija area, next to the city beach and city market, to whic…
€9,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
HOTEL IN KARLOBAG, CROATIA
Karlobag, Croatia
17
1 050 m²
An exceptional opportunity - a hotel with a restaurant and a cafe-bar for sale! On the grou…
€4,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA
Grad Zadar, Croatia
8
603 m²
2
A small family run hotel is for sale that is generating exceptional income and achieving goo…
€1,37M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
FAMILY HOTEL IN CROATIA, BORIK
Grad Pula, Croatia
9
9
740 m²
2
A small hotel for sale, located right on the shore, on the beach. The multi-storey building…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT UN HOTEL PULA, CROATIA
Grad Pula, Croatia
15
750 m²
2
A unique hotel for sale in the very center of Pula. This cozy hotel provides an excellent…
€3,68M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
20
1 250 m²
An ideal 3 star family hotel - ideally located on the Adriatic coast! Situated just 80 mete…
€3,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN KOROMANI, CROATIA
Koromani, Croatia
29
1 700 m²
3
Unique hotel for sale in Coromani, Barban! Just 80 meters from the Adriatic coast, this b…
€2,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL UGLJAN, CROATIA
Sutomiscica, Croatia
30
1 230 m²
3
An ideal investment offer - a unique hotel in picturesque Ugljan, Croatia. We present to …
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 14 rooms
Cavtat, Croatia
14
14
252 m²
CavtatA beautiful villa with 14 apartments with an area of 252 m2, built in 2011 on a plot…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 13 bathrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
13
900 m²
ID CODE: 16189
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 20 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
20
2
718 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13346-1 Trnje (near Green Gold) - HOSTEL Business premises, area of …
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 10 rooms
Korenica, Croatia
10
9
550 m²
Near Korenica, Plitvice Lakes National ParkA well-established small family hotel, which cons…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 45 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Smokvica, Croatia
45
4
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
56
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
€20,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bol, Croatia
43
€9,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
180
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crikvenica, Croatia
50
For sale hotel 4 *, located on the beach near the sea near Crikvenica. The hotel was built i…
€8,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 29 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krnica, Croatia
29
For sale hotel located on the southeast coast of Istria, 25 km from Pula. This family-run ho…
€2,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 18 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
18
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 15 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
15
1 212 m²
Rudeš, Zagrebačka cestaA beautiful family hotel with a net area of 1,211 m2 on a plot of 1,3…
€2,38M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Labin, Croatia
10
10
3
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Trogir, Croatia
18
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Search using the map
