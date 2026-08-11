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Houses for sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

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41 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 427 m²
Experience ultimate luxury coastal living in Sevid with this extraordinary designer villa fo…
$3,75M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A cozy villa in the low-rise resort of Sevid between Trogir and Rogoznica, in the edge of fa…
$719,956
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Zaboric, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Zaboric, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Charming villa within the pines right on the beach, with possibility to moor a yacht!Villa i…
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
9 bedroom house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
9 bedroom house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 928 m²
Location: Šibenik region Built: 1989 Renovated: 2019 Šibenik: 25 km Airport distance: 66…
$3,18M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 006 m²
Price is adjusted! Old price was 5,3 mio euro, new price is 4,5 mio euro!Distressed property…
$5,19M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Two possibilities - to buy land in the centre of Sibenik or ready-made villa with pool!Just …
$749,954
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Great offer with fantastic sea views!A modern luxury villa with a swimming pool in the town …
$923,020
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zaboric, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zaboric, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Fantastic 1st line home right opposite wonderful beach!We offer a stunning beachfront proper…
$2,17M
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House 11 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
House 11 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 470 m²
Location: Šibenik Built: 2002 Renovated: 2020 City center: 7 km Airport distance: 59 km …
$1,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Discounted! Old price is 1 590 000 eur, new price is 1 250 000 eur!A beautiful stone Mediter…
$1,43M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Remarkable stone villa with wonderdul sea viws and swimming pool on the island of Murter (ac…
$980,709
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4 bedroom house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
English is a language that has immense power and influence in today’s world. Originating fro…
$1,47M
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6 bedroom house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Location: Sibenik City center: 11 km Sea distance: 11 km Airport distance: 53 km …
$2,35M
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5 bedroom house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Location: Šibenik Šibenik center: 14 km Airport: 30 km Indoor space: 200 m2 Plot…
$1,46M
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2 bedroom house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Location: Šibenik Built: 2021 Renovated: 2023 Šibenik center: 35 km Sea: 8 km Airport d…
$823,654
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6 bedroom house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Location: Šibenik Built: 2022 Šibenik center: 12 km Sea: 0.3 km Airport distance: 30 km …
$2,06M
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7 bedroom house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 510 m²
Location: Sibenik Built: 2008 Sea: 10 m Sibenik center: 15 km Inside space: 510 …
$1,76M
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House 12 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
House 12 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 330 m²
Location: Sibenik Built: 2020 Sea: 150 m City center: 4 km Airport: 40 km Ind…
$1,24M
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4 bedroom house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Location: Šibenik Built: 2021 City center: 10 km Sea: 0.1 km Airport distance: 85 km In…
$1,47M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Superb luxury villa with swimming pool 40 m from the sea in Razanj area near Rogoznica, with…
$1,43M
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2 room house in Danilo Biranj, Croatia
2 room house
Danilo Biranj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
House with swimming pool, 107.71 m2, surroundings of Šibenik In a quiet location ten kilomet…
$442,861
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2 room house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Renovated house, Šibenik – Center On a plot of 115 m2, in the very center of the city of Šib…
$404,111
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3 room house in Krapanj, Croatia
3 room house
Krapanj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14831Krapanj IslandA stone house with a surface area of 70 m² on a plot…
$101,505
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3 room house in Brodarica, Croatia
3 room house
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
I28068 Brodarica
$365,361
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3 room house in Danilo Biranj, Croatia
3 room house
Danilo Biranj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa of first-class construction, 283 m2, Dubrava near Šibenik A luxury villa with a…
$752,156
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Villa 7 rooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID 13525-1 Šibenik - first row to the sea! Luxury detached villa of 1,00…
$5,65M
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5 room house in Zaton, Croatia
5 room house
Zaton, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with pool, newly built, Zaton Luxuriously decorated and fully equipped villa in…
$1,05M
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3 room house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Two houses in an attractive location, Šibenik, 120 m2 In the heart of the city, in a quiet l…
$331,039
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3 room house in Brodarica, Croatia
3 room house
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
House with 3 bedrroms, 100.17 m2, new building, Šibenik- Brodarica In Brodarica near Šibenik…
$365,361
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3 room house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
House with office space, 346 m2, center In the center of Šibenik there is a unique house wit…
$442,861
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