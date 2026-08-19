Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. City of Velika Gorica
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia

;
House Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
4 room house in Novo Cice, Croatia
4 room house
Novo Cice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
I28250 Ščitarjevska
$151,059
Leave a request
6 room house in Gudci, Croatia
6 room house
Gudci, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
I26675 Gudci
$204,823
Leave a request
4 room house in Velika Mlaka, Croatia
4 room house
Velika Mlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
I27987 Nikole Kramarića
$398,575
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
5 room house in Donje Podotocje, Croatia
5 room house
Donje Podotocje, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 2
I27232 Perenčinci
$552,470
Leave a request
4 room house in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room house
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
I27093 Malogorička
$440,647
Leave a request
3 room house in Gudci, Croatia
3 room house
Gudci, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14869Velika GoricaFor sale is this quality single-story house with a net…
$276,833
Leave a request
TekceTekce
6 room house in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 room house
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
I21226 Ulica Martina pl. Tercela
$500,803
Leave a request
3 room house in Gudci, Croatia
3 room house
Gudci, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14867Velika GoricaThis high-quality ground-level house with a net area o…
$288,368
Leave a request
3 room house in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room house
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15306 Velika Gorica A three-storey terraced house of 112 m², built …
$288,738
Leave a request
House 12 rooms in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
House 12 rooms
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 527 m²
Number of floors 3
I25709 Velika Gorica-Centar
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house in Novo Cice, Croatia
4 room house
Novo Cice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
I28171 Velikogorička
$276,788
Leave a request
4 room house in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room house
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13880 Velika Gorica, center Modern semi-detached house with an area …
$328,739
Leave a request
House in Jagodno, Croatia
House
Jagodno, Croatia
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Jagodno, Vellika Gorica-surroundings, Beautiful property with a water source and a pond on 1…
$664,292
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go