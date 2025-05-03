Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Croatia

Dubrovnik
48
Split
24
Grad Zadar
83
Grad Makarska
45
87 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 230 m²
This modern villa on the island of Brač is a true work of art, combining traditional Dalmati…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
Price on request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with a view of sports fields an…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
For sale is a brand new, high class beautiful villa in a peacefull small village near world …
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a luxury villa in Okrug Gornji on the island of Čiovo and in a prime location…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Beautiful 4 room villa for sale, with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet, i big size living r…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Marčana is a settlement in Istria, Croatia, 15 kilometres northeast of Pula. It is located i…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zambratija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The modern architecture of this villa blended perfectly with the location where it is locate…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Grad Porec, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful villa for sale with a total area of ​​250 m2 and 750 m2 landscaped garden with poo…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of ​​200 m2 spr…
Price on request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
Price on request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 457 m²
We present to your attention a unique house with a building plot in the beautiful town of Ma…
$754,199
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 598 m²
This newly built, modern and luxuriously equipped villa with an outdoor pool, located in the…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Brtonigla, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Brtonigla, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Do you dream of Tuscany, a villa with a swimming pool in nature, and yet close to the sea an…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Antonci, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Antonci, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
The ground floor house with a total area of ​​225 m2 and a spacious landscaped garden of 110…
Price on request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 410 m²
Modern luxury villa in Rogoznica is a unique offer for those looking for comfort and style.N…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 330 m²
A luxurious modern villa located on the western slope of Mount Kozjak, only 20 km from Split…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 660 m²
Beautiful residential building in Zadar. This beautiful residential building is located in a…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 210 m²
This luxury holiday home, located in the picturesque village of Mirča on the island of Brač,…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 359 m²
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 359 m2 on two fully air-conditione…
Price on request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 263 m²
Luxury villa in Splitska on the island of Brac is an exceptional place where luxury meets st…
$2,38M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
We proudly present one of the most beautiful locations in Istria. Beautiful modern villa …
Price on request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 290 m²
A beautiful villa in the coastal village of Splitska, island of Brac, is a perfect combinati…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 210 m²
We present to your attention an exclusive villa on the first line to the sea on the beautifu…
$1,55M
Leave a request
