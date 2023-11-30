Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
327 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Area 300 m²
Beautiful villas for sale from 250 to 450 sqm. Villas are located within the Petram Resort …
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pobri, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pobri, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prapatnica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prapatnica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 11 bedrooms in Veprinac, Croatia
Villa 11 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 009 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Tar, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13770 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13772 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13771 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Frata, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Frata, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13773 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13760 Pantovčak Luxury detached villa of 600m2 built in 2010 on a pl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€950,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zadar County, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
€1,53M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Banjole, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
€820,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milohnici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milohnici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
€2,65M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
€3,75M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
€1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in celina, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
celina, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
www.bliskov.com  ID: 13717 Gornja Kustoshija - new building A nice, comfortable three-room…
€183,204
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
www.bliskov.com  ID: 13719 Gornja Kustoshija-new building A nice, comfortable three-room a…
€214,340
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 2 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
www.bliskov.com  ID: 13718 Gornja Kustoshija-new building A nice, comfortable two-room apa…
€141,056
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Liznjan, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Liznjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€465,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms
Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 360 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13704 Zadar, surroundings A luxurious, designer-furnished villa of 3…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13691 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13689 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€870,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13690 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious three-room apartment of 148m2…
€950,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir