Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Villa

Villas for sale in Croatia

;
Dubrovnik
23
Split
34
Grad Zadar
40
Grad Makarska
29
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 835 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kosinozici, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kosinozici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
POREČ, KOSINOŽIĆI – Exclusive Designer Villa with Infinity Pool, Rooftop Terrace and Sea Vie…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
POREČ, ISTRIA – Modern Detached Villa with Two Apartments and Heated Swimming Pool, Only 3 k…
$635,043
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Icici, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
OPATIJA RIVIERA, IČIĆI – Exclusive Modern Designer Villa Just 200 m from the Beach with Infi…
Price on request
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
ISTRIA, MARUŽINI – Luxury Designer Villa with Sea Views, Heated Pool, Separate Studio Apartm…
$803,310
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Luxury triple villettas or multi-storey apartments for sale in Tribunj of fantastic position…
$664,574
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Super-modern villa os amazing advanced architecture which leaves you astonished!Le Corbusier…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Prime Real Estate Investment: 400 sq.m. Luxury Villa on a Spacious Coastal Plot – Opatija Ri…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 390 m²
Wonderful villa in Crikvenica, with panoramic sea views, 600 meters from the beaches only!To…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Stunning newly built villa with sea views in Marcana, near Pula.Krnica, located approximatel…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Impressive Mediterranean stone villa in Sveti Lovrec area, in close vicinity of Porec, 14 km…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Zaboric, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Zaboric, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Charming villa within the pines right on the beach, with possibility to moor a yacht!Villa i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Luxury villa with swimming pool in Barban!Total area is 160 sq.m. Land plot is 600 sq.m.In t…
$651,262
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 358 m²
Traditional Istrian villa in Barban!Total area is 358 sq.m. Land plot is 1499 sq.m.Construct…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karigador, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karigador, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
This newly built luxury villa for sale offers stunning panoramic views near Brtonigla. The p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Primosten, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Primosten, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
For sale is a stunning Mediterranean villa located in a peaceful and sought-after area of Pr…
$892,047
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 115 m²
Villa of modern concept with swimming pool in Sisan close to Liznjan, just 2 km from the sea…
$725,800
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Amazing villa with sea views in Rovinj outskirts, cca. 7 km from the sea.It's 390 m2 of livi…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Appealing villa of modern style in Višnjan, Porec, within new complex of the four luxury vil…
$931,190
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Veprinac, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Luxury Holiday Villa with Heated Pool & Panoramic Kvarner Sea Views – Peaceful Retreat N…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Luxury semi-detached villa in Privlaka,100m from the sea, is offered for sale!Picture this: …
$767,961
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
An awesome stone villa with a swimming pool is for sale, spanning over three levels, located…
$4,57M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Welcome to an oasis of luxury and relaxation, welcome to this beautiful semi-detached villa,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 12 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
OPATIJA – Stunning Villa Just 150m from the Sea! 500m² Living Space + 900m² Landscaped Garde…
$3,41M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Discover an exceptional luxury villa with a swimming pool for sale near Poreč, one of the mo…
$922,544
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lumbarda, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lumbarda, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Romantic 1st Line Villa for Sale on Korčula Island – Surrounded by Pine Trees, Just Steps fr…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Description of object: Just a few minutes walk from one of the most beautiful beaches of the…
$565,156
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Slano, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Slano, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 177 m²
A stunning modern villa situated in an exceptional location in the charming town of Slano, 3…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Enjoy the exceptional design and modern luxury of this beautiful villa in Bale, Istria, Croa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Beautiful pretty much isolated villa on a hillside in Jesenice with breathtaking sea views!I…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Not far from the picturesque Vižinada, there is an extraordinary house with a swimming pool …
$1,60M
Leave a request

Properties features in Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go