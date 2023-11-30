Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Croatia

7 properties total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rovinj, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€1,89M
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Bale, Croatia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Bale, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
€138,997
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
EXCEPTIONAL PROPOSAL! COMMERCIAL-YELOY OBJECT ON A BIG PARTICIPATION A three-story commerci…
€945,000
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Mansion 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Mansion 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
€399,000
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL IN THE ELITE NEIGHBORHOOD OF SPLIT A beautiful villa for sale lo…
€3,10M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Mansion 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Mansion 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,30M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Mansion 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Sibenik, Croatia
Mansion 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale estate located in a quiet location in the vicinity of Sibenik. The house, with an a…
€950,000
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch

