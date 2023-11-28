Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Split, Croatia

2 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Split, Varoš, two bedroom apartment of 50m2 on the ground floor of the house with a common c…
€150,000
Villa 5 room villa in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 285 m²
€550,000
House with Ownership document in Grad Split, Croatia
House with Ownership document
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 75 m²
Unique House/Gallery in the Heart of Diocletian’s Palace We present a unique opportunity, a …
€730,000
6 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Solin, we are selling a house with two apartments on a plot of 500m2,  price of 600.000 EUR.…
€600,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL UNDER CONSTRUCTION, SURROUNDINGS OF SPLIT A luxury villa …
€1,56M
4 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Split, Varoš, 2 apartments connected by internal stairs, which are two separate and individu…
€435,000
3 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Split, Town, house in a row, 3 floors, approx. 75 m2 A unique property , house in a row, in…
€730,000
5 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Split, Radunica, semi-detached house, ground floor and two floors, terrace, courtyard, 2 par…
€599,000
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
We sell a beautiful house with sea views located in the southern part of Split. The house is…
€1,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale is a spacious, richly equipped villa located in a quiet location in one of the elit…
€4,30M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! For sale is an old stone house, built in the 12th century, located o…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We mediate in sale of beautiful newly built luxury villa situated close to Split. Villa has …
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Продается строящаяся роскошная вилла, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Вилла строится на…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 582 m²
Wondering where to buy a beautiful house in the Split area at an attractive price? Then you …
€1,80M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 436 m²
€2,39M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€750,000
9 room house with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
9 room house with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 1 236 m²
Split- Meje-detached house of 1236m2 on a plot of 871m2. In basement 1 there is a business s…
Price on request
5 room house with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
5 room house with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Split, Marjan, family housewith a living area of ​​250 m2, with a garden of 800 m2 next to t…
€1,80M
5 room house with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
5 room house with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Split, Kila, family house on 3 floors. The ground floor consists of one one-bedroom and one…
€300,000
9 room house with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
9 room house with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Split, Škrape - detached house with living area of 360m2 on a plot of 267m2.The 40m2 garage …
€1,10M
Properties features in Split, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
