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Houses for sale in Grad Labin, Croatia

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137 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Very special villa 7 km from the sea oin Rabac area in Krsan - on grand terrain of 4260 sq.m…
$800 555
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Contemporary designed house with swimming pool in Labin area!Not far from the town of Labin,…
$854 307
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
This impeccable real estate property features a stunning house with a swimming pool located …
$671 320
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Villa in Rabac, Croatia
Villa
Rabac, Croatia
Area 349 m²
Fabulous estate in Istria on 25 hectares of land!Old stone building complex of 349 sq.m. is …
$857 738
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Modern villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea view for sale in Rabac, located on the s…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
House with Swimming Pool and Panoramic Views in the Labin Area!Nestled on the southeastern c…
$629 008
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Stone house with a swimming pool for sale near Labin, located 9 km from the sea, offering an…
$833 362
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
A newly completed in 2023 villa with a swimming pool is for sale near the town of Labin. It …
$743 373
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Villa with a swimming pool and sea view, located just 2 km from Rabac. The total living area…
$833 362
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
 Modern design villa with pool and sea view only 500 meters from the sea in Rabac area!…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Elegant new villa in Labin area!Total floorspace is 210 sq.m. Land plot is 1491 sq.m.Villa w…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
An impressive villa with a sensational view in Rabac area, only 700 meters from the beach - …
$2,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Mediterranean villa with swimming pool in Rabac, Labin, cca. 5 km from the beaches!Total are…
$857 738
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Wonderful smaller community in Labin area, 800m from the sea by air, offers 2 remaining vill…
$651 881
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
We offer a high-quality, semi-detached property located in a beautifully maintained cul-de-s…
$719 816
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Unique hacienda in Istria near Cerovje!Truly remarkable estate within greenery, with incredi…
$2,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 396 m²
Extraordinary villa with spectacular sea views in Rabac, just 500 meters from the sea!Not fa…
$1,99M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Lux villa in Gračišće, with indoor and outdoor swimming pools!Unique modern concept! Th…
$1,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Secluded villa with swimming pool in Rabac-Labin area, 9 km from the sea!Total area is 198 s…
$686 190
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Perched on a sunny hilltop overlooking the sparkling Adriatic Sea, between the historic citi…
$798 653
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Halfway between Pula and Opatija, high above the Istrian coastline, lies the small town of L…
$742 667
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Fantastic Villa with Pool and Wellness – Just 6 km from Rabac Beaches!Discover a modern hous…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
New complex of several modern villas with swimming pools is offered in Rabac-Labin area, 10 …
$594 134
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Lovely villa in picturesque hamlets of Rabac-Labin area!An exceptional single-storey real es…
$811 726
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 320 m²
Fascinating villa within the greenery in Labin area on a large land plot of 2100 sq.m.Total …
$639 369
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Krnica – a modern family villa located on the edge of a small residential settlement, offeri…
$798 639
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
A comfortable refuge from the hustle and bustle of life in Rabac-Labin area, 11 km from the …
Price on request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
A stone beautiful villa with a swimming pool in Kršan area near Labin and Brestova bay!It ha…
$788 370
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Perfect investment - ideal for renting!This premium multi-family property for sale is locate…
$769 703
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Complex of three authentic stone villas upon complete remodelling in Lupoglav area, on 8000 …
Price on request
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