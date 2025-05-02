Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Nin
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Grad Nin, Croatia

Nin
8
House Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A2 In a peaceful part …
$420,718
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Unique seafront ultra-modern villa in Zadar area in Nin!It's contemporary outlook remind of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Exquisite 1st line villa in Nin area, contemporary architecture and design - right by the be…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment B1 In a peaceful part …
$420,718
Leave a request
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment B4 In a peaceful part …
$437,326
Leave a request
3 room house in Nin, Croatia
3 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with 3 bedrooms, pool, and spacious yard, 1 km to Queen’s Beach Villa, covering an ar…
$873,544
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
A stunning villa with a swimming pool, nestled in a peaceful location in a charming town nea…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A4 In a peaceful part …
$437,326
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Hot offer!Price went down from 1 150 000 eur to 890 000 eur!Magnificent new built villa in Z…
$970,668
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa for sale, located on the sandy beach of the Adriatic coast. All rooms have…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Modern villa under construction in Nin area just 200 meters from the sea!Total floorspace is…
$976,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
9 room house in Zaton, Croatia
9 room house
Zaton, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly renovated house of 287 m2, 6 apartments, 100 m from the sea, Zaton, Zadar Just a few s…
$763,936
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Contemporary and refined, this villa exudes modern elegance and is situated in a tranquil lo…
$757,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa
Grad Nin, Croatia
Area 160 m²
This new modern villa, spanning 160 square meters, is a sanctuary for those who prize both p…
$621,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A1 In a peaceful part …
$420,718
Leave a request
4 room house in Ninski Stanovi, Croatia
4 room house
Ninski Stanovi, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 188 m²
Villa of top-notch construction in the quiet settlement of Žerava, Nin, 188m2. Isolated, exc…
$830,365
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Nin, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
If you are looking for sandy beaches, amazing sunsets, and good prices for your real estate …
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
 Beautiful modern villa with traditionals stone elements in a small and quiet place in …
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
In the tranquil town of Zaton, a mere 400 meters from the crystalline sea on the outskirts o…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room house in Ninski Stanovi, Croatia
4 room house
Ninski Stanovi, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa of top-notch construction in the quiet settlement of Žerava, Nin, 188m2. Isolated, exc…
$830,365
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Awesome contemporary villa on the 1st line to the sea!In the picturesque village near Nin, n…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A3 In a peaceful part …
$437,326
Leave a request
4 room house in Ninski Stanovi, Croatia
4 room house
Ninski Stanovi, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa of top-notch construction in the quiet settlement of Žerava, Nin, 188m2 Isolated, exce…
$830,365
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
 A beautiful villa with two separate apartments for sale in the close vicinity of Zadar…
$725,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Villa on the 1st line to the sea in Zadar area! Absolutely captivating offer!Nestled along t…
$752,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

Property types in Grad Nin

villas

Properties features in Grad Nin, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go