Houses for sale in Grad Omis, Croatia

3 room house in Pisak, Croatia
3 room house
Pisak, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Pisak, Omiš Riviera, semi-detached house of approx. 70 m2, on a plot of approx. 700 m2, with…
€260,000
Villa 4 rooms in celina, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
celina, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Villa 4 rooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
6 room house in Borak, Croatia
6 room house
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Omiš, 3 autochthonous stone villas, as a magical combination of traditional architecture and…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in celina, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
celina, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€1,30M
3 room house in Borak, Croatia
3 room house
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Omiška rivijera, Pisak - semi-detached house for sale with a beautiful view of the sea. The…
€285,000
8 room house in Borak, Croatia
8 room house
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 291 m²
A beautiful detached house located a few kilometers from Omiš. Built in traditional Dalmati…
€599,000
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa on an elevated location with panoramic sea views This luxurious seaside villa, …
€1,10M
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa in the first row to the sea in an elevated location with a panoramic view This …
€1,30M
6 room house in Pisak, Croatia
6 room house
Pisak, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Omiš, Pisak, detached house of approx. 183 m2 on three floors, on a plot of 485 m2. On the …
€650,000
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Borak, Croatia
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 4
For sale is a house with a swimming pool located 200 meters from the beach and 7 km from Omi…
€690,000
Villa 11 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Borak, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale a beautiful three-story villa with a total area of 817.52 m2, located in a quiet lo…
€1,25M
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Borak, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale is a beautiful house located in a quiet location in…
€690,000
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Borak, Croatia
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 4
Spacious apartment house for sale with open sea view, located in an attractive location in a…
€855,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Omis, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Omis, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
House for sale, situated close to Omiš on top location, first row to the sea. House is built…
€700,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Borak, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We are selling a beautiful south-facing holiday home with open sea views, surrounded by gree…
€800,000
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Borak, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale beautiful new villa with sea view situated in lively tourist costal town near Omiš.…
€1,70M
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Borak, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Продается красивая недавно построенная трех этажная вилла, расположеная на склоне холма, над…
€1,70M
7 room house in celina, Croatia
7 room house
celina, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 434 m²
Lokva Rogoznica, apartment house with a living area of 434m2 (without terrace) on a plot of …
€695,000
Villa 5 rooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Omis Luxury detached villa with a total area of 350m2, built in 2021. on a plot of 543m2. T…
€1,70M
Villa 5 rooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Omis Luxurious detached villa with a total area of 330m2, built in 2020. on a plot of 509m2…
€1,70M
7 room house in Borak, Croatia
7 room house
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Omiš, center, stone house under renovation.Stone house with a total area of 280 m2, floor pl…
€280,000
6 room house with Bedrooms in Omis, Croatia
6 room house with Bedrooms
Omis, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Omis Riviera, Lokva Rogoznica 1st row to the sea, apartment houseThe house has an area of ap…
€650,000
9 room house with Bedrooms, with rent in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
9 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 398 m²
Omis Riviera, RuskamenApartment house for sale 398m2, which consists of ground floor, 1st fl…
€800,000
8 room house with Bedrooms, with rent in Omis, Croatia
8 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Omis, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 322 m²
Omis, 4 detached stone houses4 autochthonous Dalmatian houses, renovated and redecorated in …
€960,000
