Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Grad Omis
Houses
Houses for sale in Grad Omis, Croatia
villas
8
House
Clear all
25 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room house
Pisak, Croatia
3
1
70 m²
Pisak, Omiš Riviera, semi-detached house of approx. 70 m2, on a plot of approx. 700 m2, with…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
celina, Croatia
4
5
520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
4
5
520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Borak, Croatia
6
6
400 m²
Omiš, 3 autochthonous stone villas, as a magical combination of traditional architecture and…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
celina, Croatia
4
4
350 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Borak, Croatia
3
1
64 m²
Omiška rivijera, Pisak - semi-detached house for sale with a beautiful view of the sea. The…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Borak, Croatia
8
3
291 m²
A beautiful detached house located a few kilometers from Omiš. Built in traditional Dalmati…
€599,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5
277 m²
2
Luxury villa on an elevated location with panoramic sea views This luxurious seaside villa, …
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5
277 m²
2
Luxury villa in the first row to the sea in an elevated location with a panoramic view This …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Pisak, Croatia
6
2
183 m²
Omiš, Pisak, detached house of approx. 183 m2 on three floors, on a plot of 485 m2. On the …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Borak, Croatia
15
8
4
For sale is a house with a swimming pool located 200 meters from the beach and 7 km from Omi…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 11 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borak, Croatia
11
5
3
For sale a beautiful three-story villa with a total area of 817.52 m2, located in a quiet lo…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borak, Croatia
6
2
2
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale is a beautiful house located in a quiet location in…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borak, Croatia
20
10
4
Spacious apartment house for sale with open sea view, located in an attractive location in a…
€855,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Omis, Croatia
4
3
2
House for sale, situated close to Omiš on top location, first row to the sea. House is built…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Borak, Croatia
5
4
2
We are selling a beautiful south-facing holiday home with open sea views, surrounded by gree…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Borak, Croatia
5
4
3
For sale beautiful new villa with sea view situated in lively tourist costal town near Omiš.…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Borak, Croatia
6
5
3
Продается красивая недавно построенная трех этажная вилла, расположеная на склоне холма, над…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
7 room house
celina, Croatia
7
7
434 m²
Lokva Rogoznica, apartment house with a living area of 434m2 (without terrace) on a plot of …
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5
6
350 m²
Omis Luxury detached villa with a total area of 350m2, built in 2021. on a plot of 543m2. T…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5
6
330 m²
Omis Luxurious detached villa with a total area of 330m2, built in 2020. on a plot of 509m2…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Borak, Croatia
7
4
200 m²
Omiš, center, stone house under renovation.Stone house with a total area of 280 m2, floor pl…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with Bedrooms
Omis, Croatia
6
5
190 m²
Omis Riviera, Lokva Rogoznica 1st row to the sea, apartment houseThe house has an area of ap…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
9
5
398 m²
Omis Riviera, RuskamenApartment house for sale 398m2, which consists of ground floor, 1st fl…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Omis, Croatia
8
6
322 m²
Omis, 4 detached stone houses4 autochthonous Dalmatian houses, renovated and redecorated in …
€960,000
Recommend
Leave a request
