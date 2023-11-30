Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rovinj, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€1,89M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rovinj, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
ISTRIA, ROVINJ - House in an attractive location The most attractive picturesque Istrian t…
€1,10M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
€499,000
9 room house in Rovinj, Croatia
9 room house
Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Rovinj Detached house with a total living area of ​​600 m2 on a plot of 370 m2 built in 199…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Are you wondering where to buy a stunning luxury villa in Istra for an amazing price and goo…
€730,000
