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Houses for sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

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101 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
The Epitome of Modern Luxury in a Green Park Oasis in Rovinj!This modern 160 m² villa, built…
$2,92M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Impressive light and bright villa in popular Rovinj - unique sample of modern luxury!The con…
$2,69M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Located in a tranquil and beautifully landscaped settlement near Rovinj, this stunning newly…
$798 639
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
A modern new building with a swimming pool is for sale in the Svetvinčenat Municipality.The …
$1,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Villa with swimming pool in Sveti Petar u Šumi!Total area is 203 sq.m. Land plot is 887 sq.m…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Charming house with a view of nature in Jursici, Svetvincenat - 9 km from the sea!Only 15 mi…
$712 494
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 420 m²
Unique estate only 900 meters from the sea in Rovinj area on 11000 sq.m. of land!Total floor…
$1,71M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
In a peaceful Istrian village setting near Rovinj, this beautifully designed villa offers an…
$1,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Elegant Villa with Premium Amenities Near Rovinj, CroatiaLocated just 11 kilometers from the…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
An oasis of comfort and peace in Rovinj, cca.1 km from the sea!Total area is 200 sq.m. Land …
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Authentic Stone Villa with Pool - Exceptional Privacy on a 3-Hectare Estate!This beautifully…
$5,72M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Spacious villa home with swimming pool. The villa consists of 5 bedrooms, a living room, a d…
$789 670
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Beautiful designer villa in Kanfanar mere 10 km from the sea! We offer a beautiful desi…
$1,02M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Wonderful villa in Rovinj for a reasonable price cca. 800 meters from the sea!Total area is …
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Rustic modern villa surrounded by nature in Kanfanar, close to super-popular Rovinj!Total ar…
$1,20M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 836 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Rovinj Croatia, an exclusive modern property in one of the most pre…
$4,05M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 670 m²
Sensational 5***** villa of contemporary design in Bale, just a few km from famous Rovinj!Vi…
$4,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Impeccable Stone House with a Swimming Pool in Bale!One of Istria’s most beautiful gems is t…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Luxury New Villa with Private Pool Near RovinjDiscover the perfect blend of comfort, privacy…
$639 836
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Just 9 km from the sea and only a 10-minute drive from the center of Rovinj, this enchanting…
$636 596
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 471 m²
A luxurious retreat with complete privacy set on 1.4 ha of land Žminj!Absolutely stunning ul…
$2,86M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 314 m²
Not far from the town of Kanfanar, there is a magnificent, luxurious villa for sale!Famous R…
Price on request
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
Villa in Sveti Petar u Šumi, central Istria!Total area is 239 sq.m. Land plot is 1521 sq.m.T…
$972 103
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Modern furnished Mediterranean villa with swimming pool and sauna in close vicinity to super…
$892 047
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
BALE – Premium Modern House with Swimming Pool, 245 sqm Living Area on 951 sqm Plot, Only 10…
$1,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Modern, luxurious new construction in a quiet, private location with easy access to all esse…
$972 103
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Modern Furnished Villa with Pool and Sauna for Sale in Istria!Discover a stunning modern vil…
$1,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
Discounted!Old price was 1 750 000 eur, new price is 1 500 000 eur!We are proud to present t…
$1,71M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Beautiful 4-bedroom villa in authentic Istrian style and a private garden for sale. Com…
$853 241
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Cottage 8 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
ROVINJHouse with 7 apartments & sea view for tourist rental – 100m to the seaISTRIA – CROATI…
$2,47M
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