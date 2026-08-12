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Manufacture Buildings in Croatia

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сommercial properties
675
restaurants
6
hotels
464
offices
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4 properties total found
Manufacture 180 m² in Racisce, Croatia
Manufacture 180 m²
Racisce, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
$173,021
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Manufacture 2 000 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Manufacture 2 000 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Area 2 000 m²
PULA1000m2 Commercial hall with 2 cranes in commercial area for productionISTRIA – CROATIATh…
$1,39M
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Manufacture 8 200 m² in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Manufacture 8 200 m²
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 8 200 m²
Samobor Production and storage space with a total area of 8,200 m2 built in 3 buildings on …
$6,57M
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TekceTekce
Manufacture 135 500 m² in Opcina Jalzabet, Croatia
Manufacture 135 500 m²
Opcina Jalzabet, Croatia
Area 135 500 m²
VARAZDIN14ha Commercial area for industry, production and specialist markets CROATIAThe town…
$12,40M
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