Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Sveta Nedelja
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grad Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
4 room house with Ownership document in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
4 room house with Ownership document
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
I26452 Ulica Javora
€730,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
5 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Cerje Samoborsko A nice family house with a total floor area of 236.63 m2, on a plot of 233…
€270,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
5 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Holy Sunday, Detached house with a living area of 110 m2 on two floors, on a plot of land o…
€450,000
Leave a request
8 room house in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
8 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Sambor, Domaslovec Detached luxuriously decorated house of 300 m2 on three floors, on a plo…
€479,000
Leave a request
7 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
I24650 Skendrovićev put
€478,900
Leave a request
7 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
I24084 Za Gaj
€500,000
Leave a request
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Novaki, Croatia
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
I23741 Novačka cesta
€548,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Novaki, Croatia
5 room house
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Sveta Nedjelja, a beautiful estate with an autochthonous Zagorje family house   Beautiful …
€530,000
Leave a request
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
I10402 Vinogradi
€490,000
Leave a request
5 room house with electricity, with bus, with attic in Strmec, Croatia
5 room house with electricity, with bus, with attic
Strmec, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
I20733 Zaprešić
€360,001
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir