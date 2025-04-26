Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Kastela
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Grad Kastela, Croatia

3 bedroom house in Kastel Luksic, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Located in the heart of Dalmatia, between Split and Trogir, this luxurious villa offers the …
$1,43M
5 room house in Kastel Luksic, Croatia
5 room house
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Lukšić, newly built family villa, family villa with a gross area of ​​213 m2…
$593,133
5 room house in Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
5 room house
Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Kaštel Štafilić, center of town, house in row of 192 m2, on three floors, three separate res…
$330,786
6 room house in Kastel Novi, Croatia
6 room house
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Štafilić, modern villa on a spacious plot. The villa was built in 2017 (gro…
$1,08M
4 room house in Kastel Luksic, Croatia
4 room house
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 442 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE KAŠTEL LUKŠIĆ - FAMILY VILLA UNDER CONSTRUCTION Total gross built area: 442…
$1,13M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Kastela, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Kastela, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
This sunny villa resides in Kaštel Lukšić, approximately 8 kilometers from Split, with the c…
$708,915
5 room house in Kastel Kambelovac, Croatia
5 room house
Kastel Kambelovac, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
Kaštel Kambelovac, detached house of 260 m2 on two floors, needs renovation. Almost in the …
$233,831
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Kastela, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Kastela, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Unique choice on the first line to the sea!Beautiful villa with swimminf pool right by the b…
$1,96M
3 room house in Kastel Luksic, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Lukšić, terraced house, near the town center, area approx. 70 m2. The prop…
$140,299
7 bedroom house in Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 464 m²
Location: Kastel Sucurac Built: 2021 Sea: 30 m City center: 8 km Inside space: 4…
$2,27M
5 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
5 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Stari Family house with 3 apartments in Kaštel Stari with a beautiful sea v…
$638,759
2 room house in Kastel Luksic, Croatia
2 room house
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Kaštel Lukšić, a fully renovated stone house 80 m2 on 2 floors. On the ground floor there a…
$376,412
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Kastela, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Kastela, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 464 m²
Amazing recently built villa in Kastela just 30 meters from the sea and promenade and 300 me…
$2,18M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Super-modern villa os amazing advanced architecture which leaves you astonished!Le Corbusier…
$1,19M
8 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
8 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 416 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Stari Family house with 4 apartments in Kaštel Stari. House area 416m2 (ne…
$969,545
9 room house in Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
9 room house
Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Kaštel Štafilić, detached house of approx. 390 m2 on 3 floors on a plot of 788 m2. It consi…
$912,513
House in Kastel Novi, Croatia
House
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Novi, stone house in a row of 40m2 with a project for renovation. The house…
$131,174
3 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa with Heated Pool and Panoramic View, Kaštel Stari, Kaštela This luxury villa, w…
$963,224
3 room house in Kastel Novi, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Kaštel Novi - Rudine Family house with a beautiful olive grove House area (gross): 266m2 …
$684,385
6 room house in Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
6 room house
Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Versatile Investment Opportunity or Ideal Family Home Welcome to this captivating 3-story re…
$1,22M
2 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
2 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Kaštel Stari EXCLUSIVE SALE Apartment in a family house in Kaštel Stari Apartment area: 6…
$213,300
Villa in Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Villa
Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Area 360 m²
Great investment property on the first line to the sea in Kastel Stafilic on large land on 2…
$1,42M
7 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
7 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE Kaštela – Detached house with two residential units, 247 m² gross area, land…
$626,212
5 room house in Kastel Novi, Croatia
5 room house
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Novi, old stone house in a row of approx. 350 m2 on 4 floors. Ground floor …
Price on request
2 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
2 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Kaštel Stari, completely renovated stone house from the 1700s, living area of 80 m2, consist…
$553,211
3 room house in Kastel Luksic, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Kastela, Kastel Luksic Beautiful stone house in the center of Kastel Luksic, first row to t…
$661,572
5 room house in Kastel Luksic, Croatia
5 room house
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Lukšić Family house with 2 apartments and swimming pool House area: 266m2 …
$702,065
8 room house in Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
8 room house
Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 850 m²
Kaštel Sućurac, stone house with yard - reconstruction - sale. Areas approx. 850 m2 on 4 fl…
Price on request
4 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
4 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Kaštel Stari, above the main road, detached house, newly built property with approx. 120 m2 …
$741,417
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Rare villa with swimming pool of an excellent location, in the first row to the sea in Kašte…
$2,40M
