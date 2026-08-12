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Offices for Sale in Croatia

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City of Zagreb
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7 properties total found
Office 484 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Office 484 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 484 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14846Trešnjevka, Nova cestaSale of a representative office space with a…
$1,67M
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Office 50 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Office 50 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Trogir, office space of 50 m2, on the ground floor of a residential building. Suitable for …
$184,555
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Office 29 m² in Adamovec, Croatia
Office 29 m²
Adamovec, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Zagreb, Sesvete Excellently positioned office space of 29m2 on the 1st floor of a business …
$97,016
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Office 110 m² in Vranjic, Croatia
Office 110 m²
Vranjic, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Solin, Mravinci for sale, office space 97 m2 and parking space 12.5 m2 The office space is …
$196,090
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Office 93 m² in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Office 93 m²
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13744 Samobor, Center Commercial space of 92.77 m2 on the ground flo…
$253,762
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Office 403 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Office 403 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 403 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14940Rudeš, Zagrebačka cestaExclusive office space of 403 m² on the 1st …
$922,776
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Office 305 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Office 305 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 305 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14649Trešnjevka, near the marketCommercial space with a total area of 3…
$911,242
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