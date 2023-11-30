Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Croatia

Office 2 rooms in Samobor, Croatia
Office 2 rooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
€219,999
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA in Grad Split, Croatia
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 192 m²
Commercial premises in the first row by the sea! This unique office space is ideal for ca…
€1,50M
Office 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13672 Doni Grad, Yurishicheva Commercial premises 49.30 m2 on the 1 flo…
€98,000
Office 9 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Office 9 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 213 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13447 Trnje, Radnička cesta Commercial space, office at 7.,8. and th…
€2,70M
Office 5 rooms in Koprivnica, Croatia
Office 5 rooms
Koprivnica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13298 Koprivnica, center Office business space of 128.00 m2 on the g…
€350,000
Office with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Office with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Number of floors 3
A three-story commercial-residential facility with an area of 700 m2, located on a large plo…
€1,35M
Office 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Makarska, Croatia
Office 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
Продается новый бутик-отель, расположенный недалеко от Макарской, всего в 150 метрах от моря…
€2,50M
Office 4 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Knežija, close to Savska Street and Zagrebačka Avenue Two-storey street four-room office sp…
€135,000
Office 10 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 10 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 440 m²
Donji grad, Gundulićeva  Courtyard office space of 440 m2, built in 2013 in the city center…
€2,03M
Office 3 rooms in Grad Hvar, Croatia
Office 3 rooms
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Split, Dobri, office space in the basement of an office building, 96 m2 with a common part, …
€160,000
Office 1 room with Bedrooms in Solin, Croatia
Office 1 room with Bedrooms
Solin, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
SOLIN, JAPIRKO, office space of 49m2, at the height of the 1st floor, located above the gara…
€130,000
Office 3 rooms with Bedrooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 3 rooms with Bedrooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Lower Town, European Square Three bedroom office space of 88.87 m2 on the 2nd floor buildi…
€450,000
Office 4 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Rudeš Business and office space of 86.85 m2 on the ground floor. The space consists of fou…
€182,400
Office 4 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Pantovčak, close to Vinogradska Hospital Beautiful, comfortable, modern, commercial space -…
€319,000
