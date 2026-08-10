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Houses for sale in Grad Stari Grad, Croatia

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5 properties total found
2 room house in Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Stari Grad, one-story house with a floor plan area of 51 m2 plus a covered terrace of 33 m2,…
$346,040
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3 room house in Dol, Croatia
3 room house
Dol, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
HVAR, Dol, House for saleOld family house in Dol, 3 km from the Old Town. Spacious outdoor s…
$166,073
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House 13 rooms in Vrbanj, Croatia
House 13 rooms
Vrbanj, Croatia
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Hvar, Mudri Dolac house 80m from the seaDetached house consisting of four floors (ground flo…
$576,735
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room house in Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Hvar, Stari Grad, terraced house of approx. 177 m2, on three floors (ground floor, first, s…
$575,582
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4 room house in Dol, Croatia
4 room house
Dol, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Dol, Hvar, detached stone house with 5 small buildings, on a plot of 884 m2. It consists of…
$386,413
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