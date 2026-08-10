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Houses for sale in Grad Buzet, Croatia

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5 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sovinjak, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Sovinjak, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
ID CODE: 144-15
$1
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
9 bedroom house in Grad Buzet, Croatia
9 bedroom house
Grad Buzet, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Location: Kras City center: 12 km Sea: 4 km Airport distance: 22 km Airport Rijeka …
$1,41M
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House 10 rooms in Hum, Croatia
House 10 rooms
Hum, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
wwww.biliskov.com ID:14371 Istra, Buzet, Hum A unique centuries-old, three-story, stone ho…
$859,335
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TekceTekce
4 room house in Grad Buzet, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Buzet, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in a unique position with an unprecedented view, Vrh (Istria) At 396 m2 above sea leve…
$1,95M
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3 room house in Grad Buzet, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Buzet, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Buzet, 3km from the center, a detached house with a living area of ​​300m2 on a plot of 2398…
$403,715
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